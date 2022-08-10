Some people are born into greatness. Others, like James "Dr. Fermento" Roberts, are created at 2am at Village Inn after a drunken night at the Miners and Trapper's Ball. Dressed as the mad scientist behind the 1996 cloning of Dolly the Sheep, Roberts was too drunk to stomach his usual post-party meal. It was then, somewhere between vomit and pancakes, that Roberts recalled his upcoming photoshoot for the Anchorage Press.
"There was damn near a revolt when our editor told us that all the freelancers were required to have headshots taken," explained Roberts over a beer at Humpy's earlier this week.
Already perturbed by the prospect of being photographed, Robert's wife suggested he go to the photoshoot in costume. "You could be, I don't know, 'Dr. Fermento,'" offered his wife. And there it was, the birth of a character who would contribute 3,000 columns to the Anchorage Press over an astonishing 25 years.
"I thought about quitting at 5 years, then again at 10 years, and then again at 20 years. But by then, it became a lot harder to walk away," said Roberts.
Although Roberts is self-deprecating about his contributions to the Press, the fact remains that he is the longest-running author in the history of the paper, far surpassing his two beer column predecessors.
"I originally got involved because beer had been playing second fiddle to wine for so long. I believed in beer and knew that the column needed to be written by someone who would advocate and educate. Beer needs to be featured and it needs to be celebrated not just because it is relevant in the community but because of the economic impact it has had on Alaska," said Roberts.
But Roberts' column wasn't just about extolling the newest flavor combinations. His column was about documenting the lives of Alaska's legendary brewers, retailers, and breweries.
In one memorable 2009 column, Hope and Suds, Roberts paid tribute to Hope's Velma Davidson.
"[Velma] lived on her own homesteaded property in a trailer, and when a customer would show up, she would painstakingly work her way from the trailer to the little log cabin where she'd use a key dangling from around her neck, partially hidden behind her silver-white hair on a piece of yarn, to swing the heavy door open and service locals and the occasional curious tourist with some to-go suds in the historic little hamlet across Cook Inlet," wrote Roberts.
Over the years, Roberts has documented the opening and closing of countless operations and is infamous for spending the first dollar at Humpy's when it opened in 1994.
"You see that framed dollar by the door? That's mine. I waited for hours to be the first customer when they opened," explained Roberts as he polished off his second beer of the night. Noticing his empty glass, an attentive Humpy's waiter offered to grab him another drink.
"Have you tried the Denali Brewing Chuli Stout," asked the waiter in an attempt to be helpful.
"Yep, I've tried them all," Roberts responded with a knowing smile.
And Roberts has tried them all. From 49th State's Thundershuck Alaska Oyster Stout that was brewed with actual oysters to "IPA's brewed with cucumber and God knows what else."
"There's no reason to drink the same beer every day," said Roberts. "The dumbest question I always get asked is, 'what's your favorite beer?' Well, my favorite beer is the one in my hand, or I wouldn't be drinking it!"
As Roberts retires from the Anchorage Press, we want to wish him an ever-full glass filled with his favorite libation. Thank you for being a part of the Press family, James. We will miss you!
Backstories is part of a by-weekly column profiling Alaskans (and the occasional visitor) in 750 words or less.