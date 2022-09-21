Dear Oskar,
I am seven months pregnant with my second child. My first child and I have always been close, and he has always been such a good boy. But in the last couple of months, he has become so difficult to deal with. I am already feeling a little nervous about having two children, and now my once easy child has become uneasy, and it's making things worse. What can I do to help my son?
- Another on the way
Dear Another On The Way,
I feel for you. I have been where you have been: The joy of a new baby coming; the worry of what will be; the question of how to handle it gracefully; and a little one who is unhappy.
I had my second child when my daughter was 2 ½. My first daughter and I were very close—we spent all our time together. When my second child came into the world, I continued that closeness with my first child and just added my second child into the mix as if nothing had happened. But the truth was, something had happened: Suddenly, there was another person with us all the time. My eldest child started saying things like, "Mamma, leave the baby. She's ok," or "Put the baby down."
I tried spending more time with my eldest daughter, thinking that she might stop asking me to turn my attention away from my other child, but nothing seemed to change. She was still trying to push the baby away whenever we were all together. It was distressing, especially because I really wanted to raise a family with members that felt close to one another. I thought about it a lot and finally had a realization: How would I feel if my husband came home with a new girlfriend and said, "Hey Honey, my girlfriend is going to live with us, and it's gonna be a lot of fun!"
So the next day, I sat down with my daughter and had a heart-to-heart. "I realized this must be difficult for you, having a new baby in the house. Before the baby, it was just you and me, and now it's not. I can imagine you might feel scared that I don't love you as much or that your sister is now more important than you. But the truth is there is nothing that can take away even a tiny bit of my love for you. With your sister here, my heart has opened even more, and my love is even bigger now. Plus, your sister loves you, too, so there is even more love in this house than before. I will never stop loving you, and I am sorry that I didn't think about how you were feeling."
My daughter took it all in and said, "Thank you, Mommy, for understanding how I am feeling." I was stunned to hear that come from her mouth. It made me understand even more that children at any age can and need clear communication. From that day on, everything changed. She never pushed her baby sister away again.
We all need reassurance that when someone new comes—a new sibling, a grandparent we've never met, old friends, new friends, etc.—we will still be important and loved.
At the time that this event happened in my life, I owned a children's clothing shop where many of my customers were pregnant. I shared my own experiences with every parent who told me they had the same problem. Sometimes they would say, "But Oskar, my child is only 18 months. They won't understand. They can barely talk." My response was always the same: "Try, and you will see that when we take in each other's point of view, there can only be a beautiful outcome."
I wish you the best with your family and your new child. I know you will find the right words in your heart.