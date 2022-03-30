My job took a beating during the pandemic and now I am thinking of starting a new career but I am unsure and scared.
— Lost
I feel you on this. I have walked the road of Oh no, I need to make a career change many times. So first, let me assure you that you will find your way, and second, well done for being so brave for even asking the question of trying a new career.
So where do you start? At the beginning, and it goes like this… EVERY PERSON on this earth comes here with gifts and talents specially meant for that very person just like a fingerprint. Sometimes these talents are clear from the get-go—a person might show signs of being a great musician, athlete, scientist, and such, or maybe they have talents that aren’t as glamorous, so to speak. They might be a great organizer or just someone who has the ability to make others feel very loved. Or maybe these talents come out much later, like when someone becomes a doctor at the age of 40 or a great painter at 90. Whatever the case may be, you and each of your special gifts and talents are needed in this world, kind of like the way The Milky Way with one less star would not be as bright.
So now that we have established that YOU ARE SPECIAL and have something to offer the world, where do we go next? Take out a piece of paper and a pen. Yes, paper and pen. It might seem old-fashioned, but there is a part of the brain that is activated by writing. It unleashes creativity and increases neural activity just as mediation would, and you want to get out all the good creative things you are desiring in your next career.
On the paper, write down EVERYTHING you are looking for: salary; whether you want 9-5 or part-time or flexible hours; if you want to work for yourself or with a team; if you want work with benefits; if you hope to travel, and so on. Don’t leave anything out! Keep in mind all the areas of your life that you will need to be in harmony with. If you have kids or elderly parents that you need to take care of, making sure you put in flexible hours and compassionate employers who understand. If you want a short commute or carpooling or whatever else, put that in, too. This list is about asking for everything you want. Also, make sure you include “gifts and talents to be realized that I don’t know I have yet.” Because when doing something new, new gifts will emerge.
The next step is allowing the universe to begin to guide you to the right situation. This is the part where you start talking to people and letting them know you are looking for new opportunities. You should also be looking online, in newspapers, window shops, etc…The more open you are to the process, the quicker it will go. The other important element that you must add is to be willing to be vulnerable and teachable. Maybe you’ll need to write a resume, or you’ll find a great-sounding job, but part of it is something you have never done before. This is when you will need to open your heart and ask for help to learn a new skill. I encourage you to find someone kind and warm that will be happy to help you and not shame you for not knowing.
I will share with you one of my experiences of my many “new careers,” so you might see how this all works. Years ago, I was living in Dublin, Ireland. I was an immigrant, a new mother with a 6-month-old, and the only thing I thought I could do was sing or wait tables. Financially, my husband and I were in a hole. I began walking the streets of Dublin with my baby wondering what I could do. I was scared, but I sat down one day and wrote my list. I needed a job where I could bring my baby and earn enough to take care of my family. It also had to be something that could help me be part of the community (since I felt like an outsider), and something creative. A few weeks later an idea popped into my mind. It was an idea I had never even dreamed of: A children’s clothing shop. I thought, Wow! That’s amazing! But…I have no idea how to do that!
I was excited but scared. Now, this was the part of trust and humility. I needed to start learning and asking. I looked for children’s shops everywhere I went and asked owners if they would share some of their knowledge with me. These people told me about trade shows and buying tips. I even met a woman who had brought her son with her to work every day. The more I asked, the more information I found. Then came the money part. I HAD NONE! How would I pay rent and buy the goods for the shop? I wanted to give up. It all felt like too much. I looked to the universe again and begged it day and night, “Show me how to get the money!” Then the answer came. I found a bank willing to give me a loan. Soon after I found a shop to rent. Again, I got vulnerable and asked the few people I knew to help me fix up the interior, pulling off old wallpaper, painting, and building counters until finally, the shop was ready. I filled it with the most beautiful children’s clothing I could find. But most importantly, I filled the space with love so that each person who came inside would feel the love that brought me to create it. In the end, the shop was a success and not just financially—it brought me an enormous amount of self-esteem to see that I could not only do something I never dreamed, but I could also give back to others and be part of a bigger community.
My journey to the shop was not an easy one and I know yours might not be as well, but in order to live a full life, we must take risks. Whether we get to the destination or not is not true success. True success is taking a new road even when we are afraid. Good Luck!