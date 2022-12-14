Holiday party season has started and I always find that I end up comparing myself to my friends. Many of them are more successful than me, have had better luck with relationships, and seem to find time to do really cool things. I always start to wonder if I’m doing something wrong with my life because it doesn’t look like theirs.
- Compare and Despair
Dear Compare and Despair,
Oh little loved one, I wish you knew how truly amazing you REALLY were, then you would never fall into this despair trying to compare yourself to others. Doing that is really unproductive because everyone is a unique gift to the world—including you!
As much as marketing experts would like us to believe in the one-size-fits-all idea because it makes their jobs easier (and allegedly does the same for your life), I prefer to think of life as a choose-your-own adventure story, with decisions based on listening to your inner voice. It can be difficult to do in a world where there is so much external pressure to conform. I was a child in the late 70’s, and I wanted so much to have my curly hair be straight just so I could carry a comb in my back pocket. Did I really want a comb in my back pocket? No, I just wanted to be like the other people who were doing it. I wanted to fit in, just like you. Over the years, I created so much angst for myself by not believing I had the “right” kind of hair! Thankfully, today I can enjoy my curly hair and blow it straight as well. My children have straight hair, but the problem of thinking they need to fit in still persists, and I feel it’s important to help them as I want to help you.
The other day, my second daughter decided she wanted to get the same sneakers as her older sister. She very thoughtfully asked her sister if she was ok with her getting the same shoes, and the older one gave her blessing. These are very popular sneakers, so I schlepped through the internet trying to locate the right style, color, and size, and after many tries I finally found them. But when they arrived, they didn’t fit properly. It seemed as if the problem was size, so I went back to hunting and found a local store with her size. I trekked to get them and came home triumphant, only to find out that once again, the shoe did not fit. It turned out to be a perfect teaching moment for my daughter.
My daughter was disappointed and confused as to why the shoes weren’t fitting. I was able to explain to her that not all shoes are made for every foot—and that’s actually good because our feet come in all different shapes and sizes. Although she admired her sister and sister’s style, she needed to find a pair of sneakers that were just right for her. We took our search to a physical store where she could try shoes on and find her perfect fit and style.
What I hope you can take away from this is that success in any realm is relative. You must look into your heart and find what it means to you. In terms of my career, dollars are not what makes me feel successful, but rather work that brings me joy and balance in raising my three kids. In terms of relationships, some people are late bloomers and find love later than others. I suggest you take out a piece of paper and write down what you have in your life, take stock of everything and see if what you think you are missing is really not there. If you are truly, from your own heart (not head), finding something missing, there are ways to create change. But my hope is that you will see some wonderful things in your life that you created, that are just right for you. I wish you much love this holiday season. Find the joy around you and, who knows, someone might just tell you how much they admire your life.