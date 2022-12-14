Oskar Saville

Dear Oskar,

Holiday party season has started and I always find that I end up comparing myself to my friends. Many of them are more successful than me, have had better luck with relationships, and seem to find time to do really cool things. I always start to wonder if I’m doing something wrong with my life because it doesn’t look like theirs.



