Hi Alaskans.
I am a 22-year-old male, and I am a virgin. I have had girlfriends, and I have messed around with girls, but I have never actually done what is considered to be losing my virginity. I know that I am ready but it’s really hard to meet someone right now that wants to even go out on a date, let alone start a relationship. It’s difficult to go to bars because they aren’t really open very much and it’s not really safe.
I was thinking about going and buying some toys to make my “alone time” more fun. It seems like I have a lot more time for that right now. The thing that I am afraid of is that it will ruin sex for me. I don’t want to finally find the right girl and have the sex not compare because I spent money on toys that are different.
This is a good question. Sex toys, once called marital aids, are interesting mainly because often they can do things that another human can’t. Other times they are just fun. We are actually big fans of them and like to use them often both by ourselves and with other people. This is probably why they were once called marital aids. They were intended to be used by couples together, or used by couples that were not finding satisfaction in the bedroom. We firmly believe that anyone who is of legal age, and consent, should be able to have the orgasms they want as long as they do it without harming anyone else.
We can tell you that at times we have been having sex with someone and fantasizing about our toys while we were with them. We have also had sexual encounters that lead to us fantasizing about other people. We have also had sexual encounters that momentarily made us forget about everything else and simply made us want to have sex with that person for the rest of our lives. This is because every sexual encounter is different. Even when you are having sex with the same person every day, each time is different. We don’t think that playing with some toys while you are alone is going to change that.
For the majority of us, when we are using a toy we are fantasizing about a person, and often it is about a specific time with that person or something that they would do with us. The experience of being with the person is being enhanced by the toy and vice versa. There is a reason why.
When you are having sex with a person, or even a group of people, there is so much more going on than just the sensation of the physical. There are smells and sounds and emotions that also come into play. The visual aspect is no longer in your mind, you can see them right in front of you.
No human will ever be able to vibrate at the speed of insertable toys but there are attachments and cock rings you can get that will make it feel that way. There are likely some toys out there that you will find that will be able to do things to you that no woman ever will. Our suggestion is to go find toys that interest you, find out more about what brings you pleasure, and be a more informed lover when you finally do find the person you want to have sex with. After you have been having sex with someone for a while you can even bring the toys into the bedroom with you and educate each other on what you like, and how you like it.
Hi guys. My boyfriend and I are both virgins and we have decided that we finally want to go for it. I completely trust him and I know that I have never had sex with anyone else, but I am worried about STD’s. Even if you know that the other person is also a virgin, should you still get tested?
There are a few things we would like to say about this situation. The first is congratulations about having discussions about your sexual choices and health in advance. That is a great habit to get into.
Another great habit to get into is always getting tested before you begin with any sexual partner. Many people believe that sexually transmitted infections can only be passed during vaginal, oral, or anal sex. This isn’t true. There are things that can happen even with just kissing, heavy petting, and laying naked together. Always get tested first. When you are doing this have a conversation with your health care professional about types of protection. Even without contracting an STI, you could still get pregnant.
The Alaskans are a group of friends that love answering your questions. Drop us a line at lastfrontierdating@outlook.com if you have a question or comments.