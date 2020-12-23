I have a question about STD’s. I have only had sex with two different guys and both times we used a condom. The last guy that I was with contacted me recently and asked if I was clean because his dick has recently gotten itchy and red. He said that I was the last person he slept with and that was over a month ago. I was wondering what type of STD’s would cause that type of reaction. I told him that it wasn’t me because I am fine and there is nothing going on with my vagina.
Is it possible that I could have given him something even though there is nothing going on with me? We had sex several times, but what could have made him have this reaction weeks later?
Well, let us unpack a few things here. First off, we suggest never using the terms ‘dirty’ or ‘clean’ to describe a normal sexual health issue. No matter what you may ever contract is does not make you a dirty person. It is a very common part of being a sexual being.
Next, we are very glad that you have chosen to use condoms when being sexually active. This is a great step in protecting yourself and taking control of your own health. Condoms are a great start. They are 98% effective against unwanted pregnancy, and most STI’s like gonorrhea and chlamydia, however they are not effective when we are discussing things like herpes, genital warts, and syphilis which are spread from skin-to-skin contact. The best idea is to get tested regularly for everything and be ready to share that information with future partners. You should also ask that they get tested and be willing to share those results with you.
It is entirely possible that either one of you has contracted an STI from a previous partner and the only way to know for sure is to again, go get tested. There are plenty of free ways to accomplish this and many places that offer testing on a sliding fee scale.
When we encounter things like rashes, soreness, or discharge from our genitals we all automatically think that it has to be an STD/STI. This isn’t always the case. It may be that this young man has contact dermatitis, balanitis, or simply a reaction to a drug that is causing these symptoms. It could also be that he switched to a different lube or lotion when he is masturbating and he is having an allergic reaction. Maybe he tried a new soap and it is only causing a reaction on a very sensitive part of his body. The only way to know is to consult a doctor. Get tested, regularly, and have conversations with your partner. We need to normalize these conversations so that people are less embarrassed.
I am finally happy for the first time in a long time. I have found the girl of my dreams and she has admitted that she has the same feelings for me. The problem is that we cannot be together. We live on the same street and have known each other for years, but she is my boss's wife. They have an unhappy marriage and she has left him twice before. She is only with him because she wants their children to have an easier life while they are in school.
Nothing has ever happened between us but when I am around her, I am my best self. She makes me want to be a better person and I only want to protect her and make sure that she is at peace. I am tormented by the idea of her not being able to be her true self and surviving in a marriage where she is not loved or appreciated. She is the most amazing woman I have ever met and it destroys me not being able to touch her and be with her. I am considering leaving my job or moving to another location because the idea of waiting for her to be mine is too much to consider.
Is there a way to stop being in love with someone?
Do we ever truly stop loving someone? Even when you truly hate someone that still means that you feel passionately about them. The opposite of love is indifference, and if you have ever cared for someone it is almost impossible for human emotion to allow us to completely stop.
There really isn’t a way to stop loving someone, because it is difficult to control our emotions. What we can control is our actions. Do not allow yourself to get swept away in the idea of an affair or running away together. That would be harmful and confusing to her children, and also to her spouse. She is in a committed relationship with one person. They have their own rules and negotiations for the boundaries of that relationship. She must be the one to reveal her truth to her spouse.
Here is the other problem. That man is your superior at work. That means that you have some unspoken boundaries with him, as well. If she leaves him, it is only fair of you to go and have a conversation with him. It probably won’t end well. Be prepared for all outcomes.
The only positive that we can see in this situation is that you and this woman have been honest about your feelings for each other, so you will never regret wishing you had said something.
It’s going to be difficult, but we wish you all of the best.
