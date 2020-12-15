Alaskans,
I have been getting into debates with a couple of my friends. My boyfriend and I have been together for about three and a half years now. We are fine in our relationship and have no struggles with each other. We are both in our late twenties, successful in our careers, and even though the pandemic has been tough on everyone, we love each other and know that we will get through this. The problem is with other people in our lives.
It seems that every time I talk to my mother and other people in my family, they always question whether my boyfriend has proposed, or if he is going to. They want to know why we are not moving to the next stage of our relationship, or if we are going to have kids. I have no interest in being married, and I have never wanted to have children. When I express my frustration to my friends they side with my family and tell me that I should be moving on to that stage in my life.
My boyfriend and I have spoken about it and we both agree that we are completely comfortable with the commitment and life that we currently share. We have also agreed that if either of us ever feels differently we will discuss it at that time.
What are your thoughts on this?
The short answer is that it is nobody else’s business what is happening with your relationship. You and your partner have had open and honest communication, you have negotiated what works for you, and you are both happy and satisfied. Everyone else needs to leave you alone.
The Pew Research Center has done reports and research that have shown that less than half of all adults over the age of 18 are married, down from 72% in 1960. Individuals are getting married in life, and divorce rates have risen. Many asked said, like yourself, that they never want to get married, while 27% of those asked are unsure whether marriage is something that would work for them. You aren’t alone in your feelings about this matter. The number of married people would probably not be as high as it is without marriage equality being legal in the U.S., as 61% of cohabitating same sex couples were finally given the right to legally wed.
Among the Alaskans, some of us are married, some are divorced, and some plan on staying single. Everyone has different reasons for the level of commitment they want to make to a partner or partners. We believe that the most important reason to get married is if you want to make a public statement regarding the way you feel about someone. Love should be the driving force behind your decision. As Chekhov said, “If you’re afraid of loneliness, don’t marry.”
Some studies have shown that married couples without kids end up becoming the most isolated. This could be explained by several factors but one possibility is that these couples have more disposable income and so there is less of a need for community and they are not involved with a child's schooling or social activities meaning that they do not meet as many people with similar interests. There is also an expectation that they need to spend their free time with only their partner and so they miss out on social activities like “a girl's night” or cliches like “poker with the boys.”
Gone are the days when a woman needed to marry a man because she was expected to be a homemaker and mother and nothing else. Today, nobody has to do that, and successful career persons can make their own choice. For some marriage is still required for legal purposes such as insurance benefits, making large purchases, and things like being next of kin in case of an emergency, but beyond that we believe that love, companionship, commitment, and sharing a life together does not require a legal ceremony to make it successful. It is up to each couple to decide what is best for them.
Dear Alaskans,
Over the past couple years, I have found myself declining dates with men, and not wanting to accept gifts from male acquaintances. Each time that I try to get to know someone, it feels like they expect something from me in return. Not always sex, but sometimes. It also feels like once I allow any man to show me kindness, or spend time with them on anything other than a professional or strictly platonic level, I am supposed to show them affection on some level.
I always feel very uncomfortable in these situations and I am not sure why. I wonder if I am being overly sensitive, or if I have a right to feel this way.
Yes. You have every right to feel uncomfortable, or any other emotion that you are feeling. You always have a right to your emotions and are only responsible for controlling what you do, not how you feel.
We have a theory about why you feel like you do, and that is because this comes down to a matter of consent. Spending time with another human does not mean you owe them anything. Unless you have specifically negotiated what will happen during your time together, you are under no obligation to feel guilt, and even if you did, you have the right to say ‘no’ at any moment. Anyone that tries to coerce, guilt you, or shame you into doing something that you are uncomfortable with is someone that is violating your consent. Period.
In Memory
Allena Gabosch was one of the most beloved, charismatic, and wise educators and activists that this world will ever know. Her work within the sex positive community, and the strength that people found through her writings and educations will not be forgotten. After changing the Seattle area for the better, Allena traveled the globe and touched lives and hearts wherever she went. Her impact reaches far beyond even what she could imagine, and our world will be a little less bright without her in it. We are grateful to have known her.
If you have a question for the Alaskans please drop us a line at lastfrontierdating@outlook.com