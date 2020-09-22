Hello,
This might seem like an odd question, but I need some help understanding one of my friends’ kinks. They have tried to tell me why they enjoy it but for me it just sounds weird.
We were discussing things that we like to do in bed and even though I consider myself pretty vanilla I try not to judge what anyone else does. I have heard of candle wax and other things that sound pretty tame to me, but they were talking about sex toys that they have made of glass and how they like to freeze those toys and then have them put inside them. That sounds painful and uncomfortable to me. I guess there are a lot of things that sound uncomfortable to me when it comes to kink but all I can think of is sticking my tongue to a frozen pole and skin being torn.
Why would someone do this to themselves?
It’s great that you try not to judge your friends’ sexual proclivities, and it also ok for you not to understand why some people would do certain things in their search for pleasure, or pain.
What you are talking about is one form of temperature play. Just like hot wax and other things that people use, it all comes down to sensations, and can be included under the broader umbrella of what we call sensation play. Like many other kinks, sensation play can be dangerous if you are not informed about the ways to do it in a safer manner. Other toys that people may use to achieve what your friend is talking about include specially made vibrators that come with a pocket for ice, ice cubes themselves, or even stainless-steel toys. For these purposes we call these items “insertables”. In the case of the stainless-steel toys we would advise not placing them directly in the freezer, but rather an ice bath or just the fridge. That is for the exact reason that you describe; the effect of a tongue on a frozen pole. There are even kinks that involve dragging fire across a person’s skin for a warming sensation.
The purpose of sensation play is simply to stimulate nerve endings and create physical excitement on a partner rather than other forms of play that are more mental. This can be done in a sensual way specifically for pleasure, or it can overlap with BDSM elements and be meant to make someone uncomfortable or cause pain sensations. Even something as simple as lightly dragging your nails across someone’s skin is a form of sensation play. This can also overlap with BDSM and mental play, such as in the case of someone that blindfolds their partner and makes them guess what item is being dragged across their body, such as telling them you are using a knife when in reality it is just a butter knife.
With many kinks there is a level of danger involved, and sometimes it can cause bruising or injury. This is why the kink community uses the acronym SSC. Safe, sane, and consensual. There is no way to guarantee that some of these things can be 100% safe. That is why consent and negotiation are so important. You need to ask whether your partner has knowledge in the area of play that they are suggesting. It’s usually a good idea to ask them about how many partners they have done this with, if it ever went wrong, how many times they have done this particular activity. All forms of kink play can be great, but a random injury or accident can make what could be a really hot time turn bad very quickly.
You don’t have to understand why your friends enjoy certain things that you have no interest in, but instead make sure that your friends are taking the precautions to ensure their safety and consent. Congratulations on being a good friend by the way. The world needs more of them.
Alaskans,
I met a girl a few weeks ago on a dating app. We went out on a nice date and it ended with us back at her place. We messed around and I spent the night with us waking up cuddling.
For the first week or so after we were texting all the time and then the next weekend, I decided to surprise her by dropping of coffee and breakfast at her place. She told me she was getting ready to head out on a camping trip with friends and would be out of service for a few days.
A few days later I texted to see if she had made it back to town and she said she had. From that point forward everything changed. She takes longer and longer to respond to texts and phone calls from me, she never messages first, and she always seems to be busy. I am not sure what could have gone so wrong, so quickly.
I really thought we could have had a relationship and now I am wondering what I could have done wrong. Can you offer any insight?
Jilted.
Hi jilted. We can come up with a list of reasons of what may have gone wrong.
She also thought it might become a relationship and only wanted a one-night stand.
You were not that good in bed and she decided she wanted something different.
She was interviewing multiple partners and chose someone else.
You scared her off by showing up unannounced.
She met someone while camping.
Her husband came home.
She has been experiencing some bad things in her life, but she doesn’t feel close enough to you to tell you that.
There are lots of reasons why someone might get ghosted. For this situation we would like to rely on the old cliché, “when someone tells you who they are, believe them.” No matter the reason for her waning interest, it seems like she is not interested at this time.
Our suggestion for you next move is to stop texting first, stop calling, and gauge her reaction. If she reaches out, she is still interested. If she doesn’t than you have done her the kindness of not forcing her to “have the talk” with you. Either way, you seem like a caring and genuine guy and while you are wasting time making someone a priority that treats you like an option, the right partner could be slipping through your fingers.
