I need some advice. Is it OK to cut ties with someone that is a good person but their presence in your life makes you feel bad? This person has not done anything wrong to me but on every occasion that we hang out I feel myself becoming more depressed because I have not accomplished anything that they have done. It makes me feel like I am a waste.
They don’t brag or try to put me down but just being around them makes me realize how little I have done with my life. I do not look forward to being around them because I always come away from our time together wishing I was a different person. I don’t want to hurt their feelings by ending our friendship, but I am not sure how I can keep the friendship going when it is hurting me.
This is one of the more difficult questions that we have ever received. You are in one of the toughest spots to be in. The short answer is yes. You can always end any relationship whether it is romantic or platonic because of the way you feel. In all things you come first. Your sanity and well-being are the most important thing for you.
The trouble is that you are probably going to hurt your friends’ feelings. If you decide to simply ghost them, they will spend a lot of time wondering what they did wrong and try to fix it with you. That would not be fair to them. If you decide to end this friendship you at least owe it to your friend to give them an explanation. You don’t have to tell them that they made you feel badly, but you can at least say that you are going to take some time away from friendships to work on yourself.
That is where this really boils down to. Your friend hasn’t done anything except be a success in their own life. You are not happy with the choices you have made. The factor that is making you feel bad is your own choices and decisions. It might be worth investigating what you can do to improve your own situation to make yourself feel better. Whether or not this friend is in your life is irrelevant. You will continue to regret things about yourself until you decide to make a change. You could possibly look for someone to mentor you and help you on your own path to success. In fact, the very friend that you are thinking about cutting ties with could be the person that will help you the most. If they are a true friend, they will be glad to help. We wish you all the best.
Alaskans,
My family is from a small town in Alaska and I am worried about my brother. He came out of the closet a year ago when he was 16. Now he is 17 years old and has started dating a much older man. This man is 32 years old and while my brother swears that they haven’t slept together, the idea of them hanging out makes me sick to my stomach.
Just to be clear, I am a 21-year-old straight guy and the idea of sleeping with a 17-year-old girl also makes me sick. Legally there is nothing I can do to stop this from happening if they aren’t sleeping together but I am not sure how I can help my brother. I feel like this is going to hurt him in the long run. I know he wants to be around other gay people, but we don’t live close enough to a large city for him to meet anyone his own age.
How can I protect my brother from this? I am not sure what to do here.
— Big Bro
You are a good man Bro. Your brother is the victim in this situation and the man that he is talking to is a predator. We won’t even call the older man gay because pedophiles will never be part of the gay community. That is exactly what this man is. We have seen this behavior before, and it happens more often than any of us are comfortable with. We see people get away with this legal pedophilia all the time. Older people that date 18-year old’s that look like they are much younger, fetishists that prefer partners that dress up as school children and infantilize them, it’s gross and wrong. Currently there isn’t anything legally that can be done because the age of consent is 16 and from your letter it seems that this other man is not in a position of authority over your sibling. We disagree with the law and wish that it would include all persons under the age of 18.
Our suggestion is that you continue to keep an open dialogue about this with your brother and you should probably include your parents or another trusted elder in the conversation. Yes, your brother is going to be angry with you. He might not speak to you for a long time. That’s OK. What you are doing is the best way to protect him from what will be harmful to him in the future. People who take advantage of children at any age cause harm that will take years to mend.
Talk to your parents, talk to your brother, and if needed call the police. If this man has an attraction to people of a young age your brother is not the first person, he has targeted. We sincerely hope this ends well for all involved, except the older guy. He can die in a fire.
