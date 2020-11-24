Hi all, 23M here. Been with my girlfriend for about a year now and our sex life is fantastic. When we are having sex, she likes me to thrust really hard. I have smaller testicles and when I am aroused, they pull up close to my body. I have a question about something that happened the other day.
My girlfriend was riding me reverse cowgirl and she was going decently hard when one of my testicles kind of went inside my body. It scared the hell out of me but came with no pain at all. I’ve been with a few other girls and this has never happened. Is this normal? I am hoping that I did not damage something.
Greetings! First of all, congratulations on finding a partner that you have great sex with! We love to hear about when people are finding the satisfaction that makes them happy. we can assure you that you are going to be OK. It is normal and not going to damage you in any way. Most people that have testicles know that causing them pain is often very easy, and it is a type of pain like no other. When we damage our testicles in even the slightest way, we know it. We grow up with a fear of undescended testicles, testicular torsion, and more. None of this is what happened to you.
What occurred was that your testicle moved into your inguinal canal. This is the area where your testes are before you and born, and in the case of someone that has undescended testicles, this is where they will stay. Yours did not, and when aroused or in a colder situation the testes will shrink closer to the body, especially when we are closer to orgasm. With your girlfriend on top and the extreme force with which you were copulating It merely slipped in the canal, later it moved back out. This has nothing to do with the size of them, it is an ability that most people that have male genitalia are able to do.
Interestingly, this is something that many members of the LGBTQIA+ community know about well. Drag Queens use this technique, called “tucking” when they are in certain outfits where a bulge may look out of place. It is also a common practice for some non-binary and transgender folx in order to feel more their authentic self.
You are OK and there is not anything to worry about.
This might seem like a weird question but I would really like some advice about it. I have been in a relationship with a girl for about a year now and for the most part everything is great. We are able to talk through most of our issues without fighting, we have a good sex life, and our friends even get along. The problems happen when we are not able to control them.
We sleep over at each other's houses all the time and one of two things always occurs. Many nights I will wake up and realize she is freezing because I have stolen the covers. I feel really bad about this and wondered if you all might have some advice on how not to do that. If that doesn’t happen and we are comfortably tucked under the blanket together, she moves around a lot in her sleep and her flailing arms will sometimes strike me. One time I ended up with a black eye, another time she accidentally busted my lip. I want to stay in this relationship, I just worry about the time we spend asleep.
Being in bed with a partner can be some of the best parts of dating and being married. Whether it is for sex, intimacy, or just being asleep with someone you love, it’s good for your emotional and mental health. Sometimes the way we sleep just isn’t compatible. One person has an issue with snoring, or the temperature of the room, or even whether to keep the door open or closed can lead to troubles. We have known some couples that ended up sleeping in separate rooms, or in separate beds, and it has saved some relationships. We don’t think that your problem will need that drastic of a solution.
The nice thing about having adult relationships is that we get to make all of the rules in them. It is entirely up to you as a couple to be able to discuss the way you would like things to go. There is nobody to tell you that you both have to sleep under the same blanket. Yes, it is nice to be closer when under the covers, but it sounds like it is causing you both some distress. If each of you were sleeping with your own blanket, we bet that you will be less likely to steal all of the blankets on the bed. You also mentioned than when she is under the blankets with you that she moves a lot and that is when you are being struck. Perhaps if she was cuddled up wrapped in her own comforter she would move around less. Give it a try. Sometimes the simplest solutions are correct.
