“Get a COVID vaccination if you want to,” has been the Dunleavy mantra for months, which is code for saying, “Don’t get a vaccine if you don’t want to.”
With Alaska hospitals in crisis, Dunleavy is telling Alaskans that getting vaccinated is a personal choice, not a public health responsibility. He’s wrong.
His negligence is damaging the economy, the education system and endangering every community in the state. He is also putting Alaskans at risk who may need immediate medical help for accidents and other illnesses.
Alaska hospitals are filling up with seriously ill people who have refused to be vaccinated, having swallowed the pro-choice strategy used by Dunleavy and many other Republicans.
The “Get a vaccine if you want one” plan is failing, but at a recent press conference Dunleavy claimed he’s all about freedom of choice.
“We’re a different country than some other places. We don’t grab our people by the arm and force them to be vaccinated. That’s just not what we do here in this country. That’s not what we’re going to do in this state,” he said. “People know what they need to do. They need to have conversations with their doctors and make a decision if that’s what they want to do. If they don’t, then they have to understand that they run the risk of getting infected, especially with this variant that is highly contagious.
“It’s 2021 in America. Here in Alaska we have the tools needed. Folks can easily go and get a vaccine if that’s what they so choose. Again, this is a discussion, in my opinion, between the doctors and the individuals,” he said.
“There’s a big difference between grabbing somebody’s arm and forcing a needle into it and having a conversation with an individual so they can ask the questions about the science.”
No one is talking about grabbing people and forcing them to be vaccinated.
Asked why he isn’t conveying a greater sense of urgency, Dunleavy took offense at the question and invented the idea that a forceful call for getting people vaccinated is the same as forcing people off the streets to be vaccinated.
“This isn’t North Korea,” he said. “You don’t dictate to people how they live their lives.”
Any student of history should know that the Supreme Court decided in 1905 and in 1922, in decisions about the smallpox vaccination, that states have the power to mandate the use of vaccines.
Dunleavy defended his strategy of telling unvaccinated Alaskans that it’s entirely up to them if they want to be vaccinated. In true Dunleavy fashion, he likened mandated vaccinations to Nazi Germany, as though the North Korea analogy wasn’t dangerously idiotic enough.
“I think it’s the best strategy. It’s 2021. This isn’t someplace in Europe in 1939. You have conversations with folks. There’s mass media that’s telling everyone where they can get vaccinations and how the vaccinations work or don’t work for some folks. You have conversations with your doctors. You have conversations with your friends,” he said. “This idea that you’re going to force people to undergo a medical procedure when we just talked about having a 24 percent increase in vaccinations. People aren’t stupid — they aren’t. They’re making a decision, this is true, but they’re making a decision I hope in consultation with their doctors, so I don’t know when you say forceful, make an announcement that we’re going to force people to get a vaccination. No, that’s not going to happen.”
Dunleavy rambled on and went back to his standard spiel. “So you have a vaccination, you can use it if you so choose,” he said. “Beyond that, people have to make decisions that they wish to make in consultation with their docs regarding their health.”
At that point, one of Dunleavy’s handlers stepped in and cut off the uncomfortable conversation.
The best analysis of what Dunleavy is doing with his ‘pro-choice’ campaign came in a tweet from Dr. Jennifer Meyer, an assistant professor of public health at the University of Alaska Anchorage:
“He is trying to thread the needle between feeding the base lies so they can maintain their rage + identity, and not appearing too obviously liable for harm caused by withholding sound population-based public health measures during a pandemic.”
This isn’t North Korea. And it isn’t 'some place in Europe in 1939.' This is Alaska in 2021 and Dunleavy is running for reelection, refusing to urge Alaskans to get vaccinated while hospitalizations and deaths climb.