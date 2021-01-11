The first step in recovering from any addiction is to tell the truth — admit the addiction, admit its consequences. This is something we still seem unwilling to do with our addiction to oil, particularly here in Alaska.
The Trump administration’s rush to drill for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is the desperation of a junkie looking for one more fix. The lease sale this week, long-sought by oil proponents, attracted bids on only 11 of the 22 tracts offered, mostly from the State of Alaska itself. Bids totaled only about $14 million, half of which will be returned to the State of Alaska. The sale was an embarrassing bust, a spectacular humiliation for the State of Alaska and the Trump administration.
For decades, oil advocates have desperately wanted to drill for oil on the Arctic Refuge coastal plain, hoping there may be eight billion barrels there. But the Refuge is also one of the most sublime Arctic wilderness areas on Earth, home to thousands of caribou, polar bears, grizzly bears, muskox, and birds, and an important subsistence region for Alaska Native peoples. Most Americans feel that oil beneath the Arctic Refuge coastal plain should stay right where it is – in the ground. Many banks agree, and will no longer finance Arctic oil projects.
Against overwhelming nationwide opposition, Alaska’s Republican congressional delegation inserted the Arctic Refuge drilling provision into the 2017 tax act, ludicrously asserting that revenues from the lease sales would help offset the huge tax cuts in the bill. They won’t come close. And as president-elect Biden has promised to permanently protect the Arctic Refuge from drilling, the Trump administration rushed to hold the Refuge oil lease sale just two weeks before leaving office.
Worried that no major oil companies would bid, the State of Alaska bid on eleven Refuge tracts itself, although under federal law it is almost certainly an ineligible bidder. In fact, except for two small independent bids, the state was the only bidder. The Department of Interior’s Inspector General is already investigating the propriety of the state’s bids.
This is a spectacular humiliation for oil advocates who long wanted this sale. Alaska’s continuing resistance to embracing an oil-free future is a bit like the last Japanese soldier refusing to surrender until almost 30 years after the end of WWII. As an energy analyst once said: “The Stone Age didn’t end for lack of stones, and the oil age will end long before the world runs out of oil.” And now the oil age is winding down, many in Alaska can’t seem to grasp this fact.
The pernicious, true cost of oil goes far beyond the obvious damage from spills, such as the 1989 Exxon Valdez and 2010 Deepwater Horizon. More gradual, less visible costs of oil include ecological habitat degradation from exploration, production, and pipelines; health costs from breathing air polluted with fossil fuel emissions; urban sprawl and traffic congestion in all major cities of the world; and seemingly endless wars fought to secure oil supplies.
Climate change from carbon emissions is incurring huge present and future costs — storm damage, drought, wildfires, lost agricultural productivity, infrastructure damage, climate refugees, disease, forest loss, ecosystem collapse, species extinctions, and growing global insecurity.
And wherever it is produced, oil exerts a “socio-political toxicity” that distorts economic, social, and political systems. Rather than the prosperity promised, oil discoveries around the world are usually more curse than blessing, causing social dysfunction, cultural assimilation, hyperinflation, overconsumption, and unsustainable growth. Former Venezuelan oil minister Juan Pablo Perez Alfonzo, a founder of OPEC and once a true believer in the promise of oil, thought differently after he saw the corruption, greed, waste, and debt it caused, then calling oil “the devil’s excrement.”
By not accounting for its true cost, we trick ourselves into using cheap and easy oil as fast as we can pump it out of the ground, digging ourselves deeper into an unsustainable hole. So far, the world has pumped and burned over one trillion barrels of oil, and there may be another trillion barrels of recoverable “conventional” oil left, with several trillion barrels in unconventional reserves such as tar sands and oil shale.
But science is clear that if we want a livable future, we have to leave most of this oil buried right where it is. The global climate cannot handle this much additional carbon. Regardless, the carbon-pushers see trillions of dollars just waiting to be pocketed, and are anxious to get to it. As with any addiction, when the easy stuff is gone and supplies tighten, addicts become desperate and willing to take more risk to secure the next fix, such as drilling in the Arctic and deep ocean basin. With the Trump administration’s Arctic Refuge lease sale this week, the tyranny of oil had its last gasp.
It’s long past time that we kicked the oil habit, with aggressive regulation, smart subsidies, and full costing of carbon. The federal government estimates that the full “social cost of carbon”at $50 to $100 per ton of emitted CO2 (equivalent), and with global emissions now exceeding 40 billion tons CO2e per year, this amounts to $2 trillion to $4 trillion annually. When we account for and collect these real costs through carbon taxes, sustainable energy alternatives become competitive and we will make more rational choices.
We can’t afford to drill for oil in one of our last great Arctic wilderness areas. And now with a Democratic congress and White House, we can and must permanently protect these areas from drilling, and urgently move toward a clean energy future. President Biden and the congress must now use every tool within their authority to rescind Trump’s Arctic Refuge lease sale, and permanently protect these precious areas once and for all. This may be as simple as returning the $14 million to the bidders, and canceling the sale.
Sooner or later, we will get to the far side of our troubled oil addiction, long before we run out of the stuff. The sooner we get there, the better chance we have at a livable future.
Then, like most recovering addicts, we’ll wonder why we didn’t get clean sooner.
Rick Steiner is a conservation biologist in Anchorage Alaska, former professor with the University of Alaska, and author of Oasis Earth: Planet in Peril, available on Amazon or as a free e-book at: https://www.oasis-earth.com/oasis-earth-planet-in-peril. He has hiked across the Refuge from Arctic Village to Barter Island.