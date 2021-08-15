Good morning, Anchorage voters, this is your Captain speaking from the flight deck. Welcome aboard this flight seeing tour on a Boeing 737 Max long-hauler. Joining me in the cockpit are First Mate Amy Demboski and Navigator and Chief Burger Flipper, Larry Baker.
Thank you for flying with us on this inaugural freedom flight. Our plane is at overflow capacity, with more passengers than seats, so please mingle in the aisle as you enjoy the views of our reclaimed city.
Safety is, of course, paramount on this flight. But like you, we never fly the A-model, erring on the side of safety by choosing an airplane with a known track record. Please follow along as I present this pre-flight safety briefing.
First, I have not filed a flight plan with FAA, since it’s none of the government’s business where we go. In other words, we’ll be flying by the seat of our pants. A very loose itinerary aims us in a new direction. I hope to stay clear of clouds, since my lingering post-COVID fog makes it hard enough to navigate as it is.
Second, we encourage you to enjoy your freedoms. Smoking is a personal choice, so you will find ashtrays on every armrest. Use them liberally, but not in the political sense, of course. Seat belts are optional. Feel free to get up and move around the cabin at any time. But be aware that on takeoff, free-roaming comfort animals and children may tumble to the tail of the aircraft. And in the event of turbulence, unrestrained pets could bite or scratch if startled. Also, exercise your free speech rights by using your cell phones throughout our flight; interference with the plane’s communication system is only intermittent and rarely deadly.
Today’s flight will take us over water. Your seat cushions would normally double as personal floatation devices. For now, however, we have no PFD’s. I’m sure the governor will get them restored, although probably too late for us.
In the unlikely event we experience a loss of cabin pressure, no masks will drop from above. All masks have been removed to comply with my order banning mask mandates. Instead, in such an emergency (and I remind you there IS NO emergency), you are encouraged to take a deep breath and hold it. I will put us in a nose dive and drop to a safe altitude.
The 737 Max has eight emergency exits: two forward, four over the wings and two aft. Should it be necessary to exit the aircraft, my largest super PAC donors will exit first. (You are anonymous, but you know who you are.) The flight crew will exit next. After that, it’s everyone for himself. Anyone who finds these modified FAA regulations objectionable is encouraged to proceed to the nearest exit at any time during our flight.
We offer full, in-flight beverage service beginning immediately. If you still haven’t recovered your sense of taste, then I might recommend the bad airplane coffee, or plain vodka.
Today’s route will provide a bird’s eye view of our great, rediscovered city. Our first leg will take us over South and West Anchorage, where many of you can admire your expansive hillside and lakeside homes. Next, we’ll execute a U-turn and a sudden descent to buzz the Loussac Library where the Anchorage Assembly will learn first-hand that this flight is all about business. That’s right, Run, Forrest, Run! Next, we’ll proceed north and pass over the Sullivan Arena and its vagrant population. We think it best to keep them all under one roof. It’s the only circumstance in which my crew and I support a quarantine. Then, it’s on to the ASD Education Center where we will perform a flyover 50 feet above the superintendent’s office. (That ought to wipe that silly mask off her face.) Finally, we’ll proceed north over the Glenn Highway and dip a wing in salute to our lonely assemblywoman from Eagle River. Once we’re headed back to the airport, we will write the message, Open for Business with our contrail.
A word of caution during landing: The controls on the 737 Maxsometimes stick in a nose-down position. Please exercise personal responsibility, and don’t spill your drinks.
One last note: Remember to donate liberally (again, apolitically speaking) to my GoFundMe site. Those uptight APOC folks are making this flight an expensive venture.
So now, drop your tray tables, recline your seat backs, and enjoy our inaugural freedom flight.
Masks off for takeoff, and hold on tight.