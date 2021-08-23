When you work in the bar industry there are a lot of ways that things can go wrong. It seems that everyone would just want to come out and party but with alcohol, young people, and high emotions, things can go south very fast.
As a bartender I have always believed that my job is first and foremost to keep people safe. I can teach anyone how to serve a drink but I cannot teach the skills it actually takes to become a bartender. There is a level of care that I need them to have to make them an actual success in this industry. While you are thinking about the next drink you need to serve you are also doing math in your head while trying to remember recipes of drinks you haven’t made in years. You are also watching to make sure that nothing is being slipped into a cocktail and keeping an eye on the purse that was left on your barter because someone that is slightly intoxicated left while they went to the restroom. You are also making sure that your regular is going take a cab or an Uber because you want them to get home safely. You are also checking on your co-workers to help them out and make sure they are not overly stressed. Then you are scanning the room to check on any potential problems that may be upcoming. It’s so much more than serving a drink.
There have been nights that I have had to get violent; or I should say, that I got violent because I felt it was necessary. One of these nights happened to be my first night working at a certain location. It was a strip club that I had been hired at when I was between jobs. This particular location had an upstairs portion that was used as a hip hop nightclub a couple of times a week. I was working the night of the biggest promoted party they had for a while. I was serving expensive mixed cocktails and bottles of champagne and having a great time with my new co-workers. The music was awesome and I thought it could possibly be a place that I would enjoy working at.
One of the things about being a bartender is that if you think we are ignoring you, we probably aren’t. We are usually just listening to other things in the room that could become a potential problem. Especially in a nightclub situation. There were a few customers trying to get my attention but I was listening to a conversation between a girl and her boyfriend. She was telling him that she had gotten pregnant and he became furious. In an instant he threw her to the ground and kicked her in the stomach. I did not know what the security that was on staff looked like and how to get ahold of them because I was still in training. I became incensed and decided to take matters into my own hands in the only way I knew how. I jumped on top of the bar and dive tackled him in order to protect the girl. All I heard from behind me was the other bartender that was working with me scream “Hey security, this new guy is fucking crazy!” After security arrived they realized I had done the right thing and I got back to work. My job is to protect. That’s what I do.
There was also a time when I had to be tackled by my own security. I worked at a nightclub that had a policy where nobody that was related to each other could work in the same section of the bar. I have two sisters that also worked there at the same time as me. One night they scheduled my baby sister in the same area as me. It was working out fine until the moment that she came to my bar to get some drinks for her customers. She was talking to me about how stressed and tired she was from some of her customers treating her badly. Suddenly a look came across her face that I had never seen before. There were hands underneath her shirt and skirt but her hands happened to be on the bar top. I looked around her in the darkness and saw that a man she did not know was behind her and feeling her up. I started to run down the bar to get around and beat the ever loving shit out of a man I did not know. As I cornered at the end of the bar I was choke slammed by my own security as he said “Do not lose your job over him. We have got this.” I looked up and saw that my other security guards we handling the situation in a much more professional and ess felonious method than I would have. I relaxed for a moment but my blood was still boiling. I will always be grateful for security that protects as much as I do.
There is also the bartender and friend that I worked with that always made me personally feel safe and that I know cared for customers and co-workers as much as I do. In my heart he will always be known as Viking. Being incredibly tall, well muscled, and having a deep voice can seem intimidating, but Viking has a nature about him them makes people feel comfortable and safe. It makes for a great bartender and a really good person to have in your corner.
There was a day that I was sitting at the bar top working on my laptop while Viking was working the bar. It was a slow shift as we prepared for the night shift to come in and deal with the impending shit show that happens on weekends. A man entered the bar, obviously intoxicated, and screamed “Where is the fucking party!?”. Viking calmly looked at him and responded the party would probably start around 9pm and asked me when the DJ’s would arrive. He told the customer that he might want to go take a nap and come back later. The customer got angry and said “I want to fucking party now!” Viking simply looked at him, raised one eyebrow, and a look came across his face that I would never want to see pointed in my direction. I am sure that the look on my face was not friendly either. The man looked at both of us and said “Maybe I should go.” We both nodded and he left.
There are times in this industry that you have to be violent, but Viking has always been the person that has helped me learn that sometimes all it takes is a look.