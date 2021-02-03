Teleprompter Dunleavy delivered the State of the State address on the last Thursday in January and Alaska news organizations covered it in some detail, as they should.
But the unhinged rant that Unplugged Dunleavy gave on Jan. 13 to the right-wing Texas Public Policy Foundation has received no news coverage, a mistake that should be corrected.
I thought at first that Dunleavy’s Texas remarks were a tuneup for his State of the State address, at least the obligatory “federal overreach” whine-a-thon section. But the two appearances were so different that the contrast deserves to be reported in Alaska.
The real Dunleavy spoke his mind to his Texas audience, while the Dunleavy who spoke to Alaskans in a prerecorded address was the politically modified version—stiffly delivering a speech in which he attempted to give no ammunition to his political opponents. It was written by his handlers to help keep the recall at bay.
He is not the first and he will not be the last politician to try to change the subject with hysterical tough talk to an Outside audience. It’s easier to take aim at the feds and environmental groups than to deal with the budget crisis.
It’s easier to portray Alaska as the helpless victim of federal overreach, under siege by a conspiracy of banks and environmental groups powerful enough to scare away big oil companies, than to recognize the complexity of climate change and understand the changing world economics of oil.
“These groups are declaring war on the state of Alaska,” Dunleavy said of the alleged Alaska enemies in a panel discussion with the Texas Public Policy Foundation. “I know that this is language that in the last couple of days some folks would caution us from using. But I don’t know how else you word it. This is what’s occurring and we’re gonna fight it.”
“It’s a wake-up call. We’re gonna have to come up with some different ways to finance some of these projects. But if these folks win in the end, cheap energy in the form of fossil fuels will be in the history books.”
“All I’m saying to you guys is this, we are the canary in the mine. We’ve been the canary in the mine for some time. What would have been major oil companies tripping over themselves to get leases in ANWR, there were none. That’s what you’re facing.”
“You can see how effective these groups, these individuals have been at basically cowing people into not considering this as an investment.”
“So essentially what we have going on here is an attempt to destroy a state within the federal system, to turn it into nothing more than a national park,” Dunleavy said.
“Once there’s a success there and this state ceases to be a state and goes into receivership under the feds and becomes a big park, they’re gonna find something beautiful about Texas, that Texans are really doing wrong, and that they need to be, they need to be reeducated as to how to do things the right way,” he said.
“This is a committed movement that almost resembles a religious zealots,” he said.
Dunleavy scoffed at those who live Outside and yet think they have a stake in Alaska.
“Everybody in this country believes that they own Alaska. There are many Americans that don’t even realize it’s a state. They believe it’s a thing. It’s owned by us. It’s a crown jewel for America. And by God, we’re gonna do everything we can to make sure that we don’t destroy that particular jewel like we’ve destroyed our own states,” he said.
The longer I live, the more I am grateful for the sense of national ownership by those who will never even visit here, as it is a kind of insurance against those the late Gov. Jay Hammond always referred to as “the rape, ruin and run boys.”
Dunleavy claimed that Alaskans and pro-development groups didn’t pay enough attention to what was happening. He’s right about that—they haven’t paid enough attention to what is happening with the climate and renewable energy.
“That allowed these groups and this movement and this mindset to gain some momentum. And lo and behold we wake up on Nov. 3 and then Jan. 6 and it’s a whole new world,” he said.
I’m not sure what he meant by the last line and whether he is a believer in the Trump lie that the election was stolen. He probably is. It would be in keeping with the rest of his Texas State of the State rant.