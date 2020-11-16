As Alaska progressives know all too well, for the past 20 years (post-Knowles administration) we have been marginalized, dispossessed, and ignored by Alaska’s state government and congressional delegation, and for the past four years by the federal administration. This has been a difficult time for many of the issues many Alaskans care about. Going forward, we will still be ignored and opposed by Alaska’s state government and congressional delegation, but fortunately we now have a chance to engage with a new, more progressive federal administration. We must seize this historic moment.
On that, we simply can’t afford the sort of moderation and equivocation we had from the Obama administration. Granted, in Obama’s first 2 years he had the recession to deal with, and subsequently had an obstructionist Republican congress blocking virtually all of his legislative proposals. But many of us feel Obama still could have and should have been far more aggressive administratively.
Now, with the incoming Biden administration, we simply can’t afford more Obama-warmed-over. We need more. We need to insist on big, bold policies that actually correct the dramatic, downward slide we are on environmentally in Alaska, nationally, and globally. President Biden will of course need to focus initially on COVID and economic recovery, but there are a lot of essential environmental actions he can and must take administratively as well, even if the Dems do not win control of the U.S. Senate in January.
If America is still supposed to have a government for-and-by-the-people, and all citizens have the right to petition our government, then let's do so and let's not be shy about it. To those trying to destroy our democracy and planet for personal greed and power (e.g., today’s Republican party), know that there is now a new sheriff in town. We invite you to join us on our path to a sustainable future for all.
Here is a preliminary list of some Alaska environmental issues for consideration by the Biden transition teams and administration:
1. Prohibit fossil fuel leasing on federal lands and waters, including the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS), ANWR, NPRA; encourage/subsidize alternative energy leasing, wind, tidal, solar, geothermal, etc.;
2. Rejoin and strengthen the Paris climate accord, double current emission reduction commitments (Nationally Determined Contributions), work with G20 governments to fully fund the Green Climate Fund to support emissions reductions across all sectors of global economy;
3. Identify and eliminate all federal subsidies for fossil fuels, transfer at least half of these to alternative energy development; impose tax on all carbon emissions, use some of the new tax for adaptation efforts in coastal Alaska, including village relocation;
4. Reverse Trump FWS Refuge/NPS Preserve wildlife rules, revert to Obama rules;
5. Reverse exemption of Tongass National Forest from roadless rule, prohibit any further logging of old-growth forest;
6. Congressionally designate Nellie Juan-College Fjord Wilderness, 2 million acres in western Prince William Sound, Chugach National Forest;
7. Establish “ANILCA for the Seas;” Alaska National Interest Oceans Conservation Initiative (ANIOCI); by establishing several Marine National Monuments in Alaska by Executive Order (Antiquities Act) – Aleutians, Bering Strait, Arctic Ocean…Bering Strait marine monument to be co-managed with Russia, negotiate High Arctic Marine Sanctuary with other Arctic nations (in Arctic Council);
8. Establish Chukotka/Alaska working group to harmonize management of Bering Sea and Chukchi Sea marine ecosystems across the international border;
9. Reauthorize federal Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund (OSLTF), raise per barrel tax from 9 to 10 cents/barrel, keep no upper limit (cap), add a tax on bitumen (tar sands oil), develop formula to distribute 50% of annual earnings (about $250 million of the $500 million/year) to states for spill prevention and response preparedness;
10. Adopt rulemaking to prohibit transfer of any federal Pittman-Robertson (federal aid to wildlife conservation) funds to states that conduct predator control; commission National Academy of Sciences (NAS)/National research Council (NRC) panel to review Alaska’s predator control programs post-1997;
11. Incentivize state establishment of wildlife protection buffers along boundaries of federal Parks and Refuges;
12. End Pebble mine permitting;
13. End Ambler Road permitting process (through Gates of the Arctic Preserve);
14. Establish U.S. Seabird Commission (to function like, or join with, the U.S. Marine Mammal Commission);
15. Establish rigorous transit ship safety protocols through Aleutians and Bering Strait, rescue tugs, routing agreements, Areas-to-be-Avoided; nominate both areas as Particularly Sensitive Sea Areas (PSSA) under U. N. International Maritime Organization (IMO), etc.
16. Finalize Bering River coal acquisition by Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council, restore balance between habitat and research spending, assess other potential large parcel habitat deals;
17. Require oil industry to monitor and reduce fugitive methane emissions from wells and pipelines;
18. If Dems take control of Senate, amend ANILCA to eliminate the “no more” clause (that currently prohibits executive land withdrawals of more than 5,000 acres on AK federal lands); and eliminate sport hunting/trapping on Preserves and Refuges, continue to permit all subsistence on Preserves and Refuges;
19. Establish federal scientific integrity policy, requiring academic freedom/free speech policy for all federally funded scientists/university professors (e.g. NOAA, BOEM, NMFS, USFWS, NPS)
20. Reduce Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for Bering Sea Pollock and other bottom fish to enhance fish abundance for seabird/marine mammal populations;
21. Fund USFWS to conduct walrus raft pilot project in Chukchi Sea (at Hanna Shoal);
22. List all proposed candidate species under Endangered Species Act (ESA): walrus, ice seals, Alexander Archipelago wolf; strengthen critical habitat protections in ESA;
23. Strengthen National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA);
24. Use carbon tax/subsidy reprogrammed funds to purchase Pt. Lay coal resource (owned by Arctic Slope Regional Corp.) to leave it in the ground as carbon sequestration;
25. Establish Office of Federal Ombudsman for Alaska (to provide grievance opportunities for agency staff and the public re: federal agency actions in Alaska);
26. Direct Secretary of Agriculture to prioritize a shift of national agricultural policy and subsidies away from energy/chemical intensive agriculture, to sustainable, regenerative agriculture. Establish goal to reduce ecological footprint of all U.S. agriculture by 50% by 2030;
27. Appoint independent National Academy of Medicine/National Academy of Sciences panel to assess our national posture/policy toward pandemics – review COVID response, what went right, what went wrong, how to better prevent and respond to the next pandemic (this idea is already forwarded to the Biden COVID team);
28. During Lame Duck period (prior to inauguration), appoint a custody steward for each Agency Review Team to ensure that federal officials preserve all documents/emails that might point to malfeasance by Trump administration officials.
Again, given the dramatically decaying condition of our environment, we need bold action from the new administration. Now let's get to work.
Rick Steiner is a conservation biologist in Anchorage; was a marine conservation professor with the University of Alaska from 1980-2010, stationed in Kotzebue, Cordova, and Anchorage; and now consults around the world on conservation issues.