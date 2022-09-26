I’ve been hearing reports about the high turnover rate of key positions over the past two years at the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority and the Alaska Energy Authority, two state-owned corporations led by political appointees and top Dunleavy administration executives.
The agencies have lost many key personnel in finance and management, I was told.
The reports are true. In the past two years, 54 people have parted ways with the companies, according to information released after a public records request.
A wide variety of top financial and management people have left their jobs at the agencies, as well as an assortment of lower-level employees. Three people were terminated. The others left voluntarily. Some retired and others departed for new jobs. Some of the departed employees served in “shared services,” meaning they had responsibilities for both agencies.
The Legislature, which has long ignored a state law that requires it to prepare an annual operating and performance evaluation of AIDEA, should be looking into the turnover rate and how much is related to the pandemic and how much to management issues.
Amy Adler, the interim chief financial officer, left in May 2021. Salina Bearden, the assistant chief financial officer/controller for AEA, resigned in December 2021.
David Heimke, the chief operating officer of AIDEA, resigned in May 2022. Kevin Buckland, the AIDEA controller, resigned in August 2022.
Christine Anderson, the commercial finance director, retired in May 2021. Debra Caldwell, the assistant controller for AEA, left in July 2021. Lola Foss, the assistant controller for AIDEA, resigned in August 2021.
Achilles Sargento, the chief procurement and contracting officer, resigned in May 2021. Jeannette Leavine, the assistant controller, resigned in July 2022. Owen Berklund, senior accountant, resigned in July 2022.