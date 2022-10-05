IMG_4466-1024x768.jpg

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to news reporters at a news conference before vote accounts were announced on primary day, Aug. 16, 2022, at his campaign office in Anchorage. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/Alaska Beacon)




After having his state-paid spokesman announce his refusal to answer written questions from news organizations in July, Gov. Mike Dunleavy or his spokesman, Andrew Jensen, reversed their decision and replied to the questions from four Alaska news organizations.

There has been no news coverage of Dunleavy’s reversal or of the Jensen/Dunleavy claim that Dunleavy had answered all important questions in the past so there was no need to do so again.



