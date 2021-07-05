July 6, 2021 marks six months since the infamous attack on our nation’s capital. To commemorate this dark day in American history the Alaska Coalition of BIPOC Educators issues the following solemn statement.
The Alaska Coalition of BIPOC Educators (ACBE) absolutely and unconditionally condemns the actions of those racist insurrectionists who violated the sanctity of our United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 in a failed coup d’état. We must come together and hold those responsible accountable for their actions; including white supremacy advocates and all the enablers who made it possible for us to get to this point in our nation's history.
The Ugly Truth
Since January 6th, several leaders have come forward to condemn the insurrection at The Capitol while claiming that "This is not us” and “This is not America." Well, that is a lie. This is America in all aspects. But it doesn't have to remain that way. In order to move forward and progress as a nation we must first embrace some ugly truths.
To believe that this is not America is to believe that our country has always respected democratic processes and election outcomes. One has to erase the first eight decades of the American experiment, when most Black people were held as property and very few free Black people in the North were permitted to vote. One also must discount minimally the years between 1876 and 1965, when in at least one-third of the country, People of Color were violently forbidden to exercise their right to vote. And let us not forget that women were uniformly denied the vote prior to 1920.
Double Standard
The double standard on display is maddening. If this had been Black people who stormed The Capitol they would not have made it through the front door as the floor would be filled with their blood and dead bodies. Black people though have never stormed the U.S. Capitol, or any state capitol for that matter, in order to overthrow the government or for any other reason. Black folk and People of Color have only protested and demonstrated in order to secure rights they were entitled to as American citizens and as human beings. Any equivalency drawn between Black Lives Matter protests (or other historic protests and demonstrations from People of Color) and the white supremacist insurrection at the capitol led by a white supremacist President is false and must be called out as such.
The Whitelash
What has been building since the election of America's first Black President, Barack Obama, has been the formation of a Neo Confederacy and the next big whitelash. This "whitelash" (i.e. white backlash) is nothing new. This has been a regular occurrence in our nation for over 400 years. Anytime People of Color dared to exercise the rights they are entitled to or the privileges white people enjoy, they are met with a whitelash.
This was observed when Black enslaved people were brutalized, killed, or maimed by white slave owners for as little as expressing the desire for freedom from bondage. This was also observed after the end of the Civil War when Reconstruction was prematurely ended. It was again observed after Reconstruction as the Klu Klux Klan was formed in order to put an end to Black progress in America. We saw it during the Civil Rights movement of the 50's and 60's when mobs of white supremacists, with the consent of and in coordination with the police would beat and murder Black people for simply marching for and demanding their right to vote. We even saw it at the end of President Obama's term with the election of Donald Trump.
Over 100 historically significant incidences of racially motivated acts of violence have occurred, from the Cincinnati Riots of 1828 to Insurrection of January 6, 2021, where white mobs attacked Black people and their advocates because of the white supremacist lie and misinformation fed to them by the news media. One in particular that stand out is the Massacre and Coup D’état of Wilmington. In November of 1898 At least 14 Black people were killed and countless displaced from their homes as a result of the election of mostly-Black officials. Opposition political campaigns used speeches, propaganda cartoons, and the threat of violence to create support for white supremacy, all based on the lie that the officials in charge were not rightfully elected. After the massacre and Coup D’état local elected officials were forced to resign, and were replaced by white supremacist leaders. This was the first Coup D’état in American history and should have served as a warning sign to prevent the January 6, 2021 Insurrection and attempted Coup D’état on our nation’s capital.
There are even local examples of the whitelash. During the March on Alaska this past Labor Day in support of Black Lives, Trump supporters appeared in a show of force threatening the peaceful rally goers with verbal and physical harassment, as well as the open display of fully loaded assault rifles and other various firearms. They even heckled Black school children speaking at that event. Afterwards a small group of those white supremacists burned a Black Lives Matter sign hanging on the Anchorage Performing Arts Center. This hate crime and attempted arson could have resulted in the building catching on fire and the loss of life.
The latest violent whitelash though occurred on January 6th, due in part to the state of Georgia electing its first Black Senator and first Jewish Senator, in Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, but moreover to the fear of losing their white privilege.
Not all Trump voters are racist, but they did vote for him (twice) knowing he was both a racist and white supremacist. That unfortunately makes them complicit and partly responsible for any acts of racism and white supremacy he committed (and there were a lot). The vast majority of those same people have also had almost everything taken away from them by white oligarchs except for their white privilege. Their wealth, health, jobs, etc. - all gone to the top 1%. This was by design. And now that their foundation of white privilege was starting to erode many of them felt like they had nothing left to lose. It was then, soon after the Georgia runoff, that the unfounded fear and anger those folks harbored turned them into a lynch mob. Their white rage was further fueled by the incendiary language of Trump and his enablers, which eventually boiled over into an insurrectionist mob that breached the sanctity of our nation's capital. The irony of it all is that this wrongful and violent lashing out against Democrats and People of Color was all stoked by the same white oligarchs who took everything away from them in the first place.
Acknowledgment and Accountability
To not acknowledge what happened and why is a dangerous denial of reality. The same reality that People of Color have faced since America's inception, simultaneously ignored by white America throughout its history. We must not minimize the events of last week, but instead hold accountable everyone who has led us to this stage.
The biggest mistake that the United States made after the Civil War, that the Germans did not make after WWII, was not holding the other side fully accountable for its actions. We have to let history inform our future actions. Because of this, every single person who has encouraged or enacted such terror on the sacred building where we conduct the business of our nation’s democracy must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This includes all those Alaskan citizens and lawmakers who spouted seditious conspiracy theories or made their way to The Capitol in support of the white supremacist insurrection, with some even going a step further by breaching the building itself. We must hold them fully accountable and teach our children that this is not the way.
The Way Forward
Since our nation’s founding, a large portion of white citizens have embraced free and democratic elections only when the political system did not require them to share power with People of Color. This has been unfair granted that they are the majority. It has stymied our democracy and our nation’s progress towards a more perfect union. American organizations, including governmental organizations, must look to People of Color for guidance in all decisions that affect all Americans, most especially Americans of Color.We should continually educate our students on this history and the importance of voting and civic engagement.
Educator organizations across Alaska must intentionally include Educators of Color in the discourse concerning racial and class dissidence. This advocacy must always include the truth. Not part of it, but the whole thing. Our students should know the ugly truth of what led to the insurrection at our nation's capital. They should have been taught about the Massacre and Coup D’état of Wilmington 1898 so that more people would have been able to recognize the signs of a pending attempt to overthrow the government and avoid such a terrible fate. Moreover, if taught the truth, those insurrectionists might have been less inclined to commit such a heinous act in the first place and less likely to lash out at a system they falsely believed was “oppressing” them. They must also know and understand that unchecked racism in the form of white supremacy and white privilege has permeated and infected almost every single private organization and all government institutions in the United States and has divided our nation for the past 400+ years; which tragically culminated in the events of January 6, 2021. It is therefore incumbent upon us as educators to not live in denial, but accept what is factual and the truth, and teach our children the lessons of our racist past so they’ll be better than we are now and ensure that something like this never happens again.
Danyelle D. Kimp & Roz’lyn Wyche are Co-Founders, Alaska Coalition of BIPOC Educators