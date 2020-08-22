I know I’m not the only person concerned for Mrs. Shapiro’s mental and medical health right now. Vaginas are great! Having one is awesome and enjoying someone else’s is also awesome.
Even if you don’t have or enjoy a vagina, you care about someone that does. They’re important both practically as well as recreationally and we need answers! Why is Mrs. Shapiro’s vagina so dry? Like everyone else on the internet, I’ve been trying to come up with a viable explanation.
A quick trip down the WebMD/Google rabbit hole rules out potential estrogen-deficient causes like menopause, child birth or breastfeeding, chemotherapy, and surgical removal of the ovaries. Any of these things could be currently causing Mrs. Shapiro’s vaginal dryness but do not account for the dryness spanning the Shapiros’ entire relationship. If it is any of the other listed potential causes:allergy medication, autoimmune disease, or antidepressants, I really feel like one of them would have spoken up about it by now given the amount of relentless trolling they’ve both endured. This leaves only two possibilities according to WebMD: not enough foreplay during sex, or douching. I’ve been laughing for an hour thinking about Mrs. Shapiro aggressively trying to douche the Mr. Shapiro out of her until her vagina dried up like a prune but that also doesn’t seem likely. A lack of viable explanations has left me with no choice but to dig deep into the Internet to research some of the lesser known causes of chronic vaginal dryness.
It’s probably safe to say that Ben Shapiro’s public persona is strategically exaggerated for shock value and ratings, and it isn’t likely that it’s entirely fictional. So while no one is especially shocked that he would double down on his signature brand of misogyny by body shaming women everywhere about their sexuality and bodily functions, you really have to assume that his doctor wife’s diagnosis of WAP in regard to other women was given to her husband without context. As a board certified physician and woman, Mor Shapiro is as aware as anyone (except apparently her husband) that the vagina self lubricates upon arousal, creates excess discharge while ovulating, and goes into self cleaning mode at the most inconvenient times; all three completely healthy and normal reasons for a p*ssy to be a little extra wet. Or maybe Ben Shapiro doesn’t listen to his wife when she explains things, even when she is abundantly educated on the subject because gaslighting and misogyny are two dysfunctional little peas in a pod that Ben loves with every meal, whether eating out or... not eating out.
Maybe in the future he will listen a little more intently to what his wife knows about the vagina and how it works. Perhaps he could share his newfound knowledge with the world of misogynistic lovers and Make Conservatives Great At Pleasing Their Wives Again?
It also isn’t impossible that Mor Shapiro is simply lying about her dehydrated vaginal state to spare her husband’s fragile male ego. This kind of lack of communication is unfortunate for everyone involved. I’m looking at all you “I’ve never faked it” ladies on this one. Imagine how upsetting it would be to learn that your partner of 12 years has been lying about being attracted or connected to you the entire time. Uncovering a lie of this nature is more than enough to give someone lifelong trust issues and an inferiority complex.
In a Newsweek article written by Ben Shapiro in October 2018, he states that, “women [are] left at a significant disadvantage, because men see sex differently than women do. For women, sexual pleasure tends to be connected with emotional intimacy and comfort level with partner.” According to Mr. Shapiro’s own words, his wife is unsatisfied sexually because of a lack of emotional intimacy and comfort level with him. How tragic to feel so disconnected from the man you married. Unfortunately, this kind of lying does Mrs. Shapiro a disservice as well. He’s never going to learn if you don’t speak up, honey!
My third hypothesis is that at some point in her life, she had a penile inversion vaginoplasty. How could I suggest such a thing? Gender affirmation surgeries happen. It’s a thing. Don’t make it weird. Penis inversion vaginoplasty has become the “gold standard” when it comes to this kind of gender affirmation surgery. Unlike other surgical techniques, a penile inversion vaginoplasty primarily repurposes tissues from masculine genitals to construct a vagina that does not self-lubricate, and thus, is not going to be a spontaneously WAP without a little help from our caring friends at KY.
While the rest of us could care less about the masculine or feminine past or current appearance of Mrs. Shapiro’s genitals, something tells me Mr. Shapiro, per usual, might have a few noisy opinions. In case you’ve missed all of his speeches, interviews, and publications on the subject of gender, he’s the kind of excessive douchebag about it that is likely to cause vaginal dryness according to WebMD, which, according to Ben Shapiro’s logic, is totally fair game to conclude given that context isn’t necessary for a medical diagnosis.
Whatever the cause, I care about the health and satisfaction of Mrs. Shapiro’s vagina. Call me a liberal, but I firmly believe that every girl deserves a clam that’s as happy as, well, a clam. I also think it’s great of Ben Shapiro to give us all an opportunity to normalize talking about female health and sexuality. Although not likely his intent, he has done the women of the world a small solid!
One dry a** p*ssy to unite us all!