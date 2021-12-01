We have all heard variations of “The State of Alaska Needs a Fiscal Plan to Move Forward.” This has been said by people wanting to “save the PFD,” people who want to cut the PFD, people wanting to increase, or decrease State Spending. Republicans and Democrats, all major media outlets based in the State, as well as Chambers of Commerce, and various commercial interests. This call for a Fiscal Plan has been going on for at least eight years, getting louder over the last three.
This year the Legislature established “The Legislative Fiscal Plan Working Group.” This group met through the summer between the regular and special sessions. They were “...developing policy Recommendations that will provide fiscal certainty to Alaskans into the future through means of achieving a balanced budget and resolving the annual dispute over the Permanent Fund Dividend.” 2021_Fiscal_Policy_Working_Group-Final_Report.pdf (akleg.gov) This group met multiple times, issued a “Final Report” to the Legislature but did not accomplish anything. Their final report had no specific legislative suggestions and even pointed out that not all members agreed on the extremely general recommendations made. In other words, the “2021 Fiscal Policy Working Group” and all other government meetings regarding creation of a “State Fiscal Plan’ have accomplished nothing. They have wasted money. Money that, by consensus, the state is short on.
The reason people are calling for a “Fiscal Plan” is because for at least 10 years the Legislature, with the approval of each sitting governor, has spent more money than the State took in. We have spent our Statutory and Constitutional “Budget Reserves” meaning our savings accounts. The PFD has been cut for the last 6 years because of the State spending.
What no one wants to admit is that NO STATE FISCAL PLAN WILL EVER WORK! The State of Alaska Constitution Article 9 Finance and Taxation Section 7 Dedicated Funds guarantees a Fiscal Plan will not work. No Legislature can dedicate money be spent a specific way by a future Legislature. That means even if Today’s Legislature and Governor could agree on a “Fiscal Plan” next time we elect any Legislators they can LEGALY choose to ignore the so-called Fiscal Plan.
If you doubt me, look at the Alaska State Constitution Article 9 section 7. “The legislature shall by general law establish and maintain a system of public schools open to all children of the State and may provide for other public educational institutions. chools and institutions so established shall be free from sectarian control. o money shall be paid from public funds for the direct benefit of any religious or other private educational institution.”
The State is required to provide a public education, but the amount of money to be spent on education is not specified. Therefore education funding is and has always been a subject of argument in the Legislature. This is because the amount of funding for education is not set forth in the constitution and every Legislature fights over how much they should spend. Prior to the PFD being vetoed by former Governor Walker, Education Funding was the highest profile funding debate. Education is mandated by our Constitution and the PFD is not. If the Legislature cannot agree on things they are required to fund, they will never agree on something they are not required to fund.
For the State of Alaska to create and enact a “Fiscal Plan” or “Spending Plan” we would need to have multiple Constitutional Amendments or Constitutional Convention that would change the entire Constitution. Neither of these are likely to happen any time soon. The last time the State of Alaska Constitution was successfully amended was 1976, though there was an Amendment that passed in 1998 but that was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of the United States in 2015.
State Spending priorities have and will continue to change over time. The people who wrote our Constitution were wise in the way they structured our State Government creating minimal funding requirements. In doing so they ensured that our State Government would be flexible and able to meet the ever-changing priorities of a growing population.
Rather than complain the State has no fiscal plan, or advocate for a Constitutional Amendment to enshrine a PFD, Alaska would be better off if voters elected people to office that are willing to work together. Rather than spending state resources to achieve a goal that is constitutionally impossible we should be spending that money on things the state can do. We can improve our transportation system, we can ensure that the State is “Open for Business,” we can use State Resources to the greatest benefit of All Alaskans, both current and future Alaskans.
As Alaskans, let’s focus on things that we can do — things that the majority now, in the past and likely will in the future agree should be done.
We don’t need to agree on the best way to improve our transportation system, what the best use of State resources is or what ‘open for business’ means for the rest of time; we just need to agree on what is best for now.