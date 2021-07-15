Ordinarily on a Thursday afternoon, nothing gladdens my heart quite like seeing an empty pallet in the office parking lot, blanketed only by a flaccid, sleepy wad of cellophane that just a few hours early wrapped snugly around 7,500 rock-hard, bundled copies of the Anchorage Press.
Ordinarily a sight like this means all of our delivery drivers have picked up their necessary supply and our little weekly miracle is being spread all over our fair city.
Last Thursday, as I came strolling to the office at the crack of noon, this was the sight that greeted me. A little earlier than usual, I thought, but I was gladdened all the same. That was until our Downtown/Mountain View driver pulled into the parking lot behind me.
“Yo, homie, where the papers at?”
“Tha fuck you mean where the papers at?” I replied, just as our Spenard/Eagle River driver pulled up asking the same question. “...Ohhhhh. Shiiiit.”
Immediately I called our Southside/Eastside/Midtown driver, who usually picks them up earliest. He said everything seemed normal when he picked up his bundles at around 9:30. I asked our advertising rep who was in the office in the morning if she saw anything unusual. She said that, per usual, she grabbed a couple bundles for the office and filled the racks on either side of our office space before going to an appointment at 10.
It was becoming pretty obvious what had happened — someone had stolen more than 4,000 copies of our free weekly paper. I called the police and made a report, not that I expected the cops to really do anything about it.
Why would someone do this?
The only scenario I could fathom was that someone came by the office and saw the cover of that week’s paper in the racks where our ad rep put them. The cover featured an ominous-looking photo of Gov. Mike Dunleavy, taken from the Governor’s official website, with the hammer headline: ‘Reign of Error’ and a sub-hed titled: ‘Governor’s $4 billion boner unwittingly rescues Alaska’s fiscal future.’
I can only imagine this individual was a fervent supporter of the governor’s and was so offended by the cover he wished to speak to someone. As it happened, no one was in the office at the time, the front door was locked, and so this person walked around to find another point of entry. In so doing, they passed by the pallet of newspaper bundles when an irresistible idea overtook him or her and a fierce surge of loyalty to the governor’s reputation ran to this individual’s brain. A felony was the result (cost of reprinting and labor easily exceeds $1,000.)
I called the pressman at our printing headquarters in Wasilla and let him know we’d need to re-print the stolen quantity and distribute on Friday.
Heeding the timeless advice of Winston Churchill: “Never let a good crisis go to waste,” I posted the theft on our website and the E-Edition on Facebook. It rocketed to No. 1 on our trending stories list.
The next morning I drove to Wasilla to load the reprinted copies into my Hyundai Veloster and drove back to Anchorage to finish the route myself, but not before taking a picture of the pallet and posting it to Facebook with the hashtag #cantsilencethepress. I couldn’t believe the outpouring of support I got walking into businesses to deliver papers.
“That sucks what happened to you guys,” was the common sentiment and I couldn’t have been more appreciative and humbled by the response.
The promoter of Saturday night’s extremely well attended outdoor concert on F Street featuring Everlast wasn’t upset at all that the bulk of copies featuring his ad on the top of the front page hit the streets a day late. To the contrary, he was elated the exposure his ad got from the E-edition being shared all over social media.
But the best response came from SideStreet Espresso owner, who took the story about the theft of the Press papers and converted it into one of his trademark dry erase illustrations.
George’s illustration accompanied that day’s ‘Latte Special Almond Flavoring’ and surmised the story as best as he’d heard it, concluding it with his own take on its relevance.
“Next (the papers) went missing. Someone didn’t want this issue distributed.”
I gladly purchased George’s piece and it now hangs in my office as a daily reminder that not only are reports of the death of print have greatly exaggerated, but that for the sake of all freedom-loving people, it had better stay that way for a good, long time.