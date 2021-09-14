The well-traveled trail through the alpine valley has been a place of quiet and comfort for nearly forty years. My husband and I come here in every season, and its familiar beauty brings us solace even in the most difficult times. After a challenging summer for both ourselves and the world around us, we look forward to returning for an early autumn walk. As we leave the near-empty trailhead and start up the path, we’re drawn in by the fall colors. The bright red berries of devil’s club shine in triangular clumps against browning leaves, the cottonwood trees blaze golden, and meadows of fireweed release their downy white seeds.
Breathing in the crisp air, pungent with the sweet smell of ripeness and rot, my chest seems to physically lift, pushing up and away the stress on my shoulders. My legs feel longer, my posture taller, my head higher than it has been in weeks. The valley is working its reliable magic, and all seems well between the sheltering mountains, which stand lookout to keep our worldly cares at bay. We hear only our footfalls, the nearby river’s roar, and occasional birds chirping in protest at our passing. Without trying, we meditate – on the shape of distant ridges, the patterns of fallen leaves in the dirt, the tracks of yesterday’s dogs and people in patches of mud.
Until we reach the beaver pond. For as long as we can remember, the pond has been a steady landmark along the path, just over a mile in, nestled in a scenic cradle above the river. Reflecting the surrounding hills and sky, it’s been the backdrop for countless photos, the site of countless rest stops. But as we approach, there is no shining mirror to greet us. Instead, we stare at a muddy bowl where water once stood, and a wide gap in the dirt dam that had kept it contained for so long.
Our shock soon turns to curiosity, which soon leads to sadness. We climb up what’s left of the dam and peer into the gap. There, we see the enormity of the destruction: an open space at least a dozen feet wide and a dozen feet tall, with decades-old sticks shedding from either side. Below, scattered clumps of sticks, rock and dirt lie in shallow pools down a terraced slope. Standing in the mud near the beaver houses, we see for the first time the entrances the beavers had sculpted – at least three on each house. Intended to be submerged to protect entry into the dry upper chambers, they now stand exposed and empty. Around each entrance, we see no beaver tracks. Across the muddy bottom of what once had been the pond, we see no beaver sign.
We debate the possibilities. Maybe the dam was destroyed on purpose by park rangers trying to manage the trail; in years past, farther up the valley, beavers had rerouted the trail many times. But why destroy a beloved pond that hadn’t rerouted anything? Maybe it had been destroyed by vandals, like the hiking group that toppled a famous rock formation in the Utah desert just because they could. But why pick a pond that everyone enjoys? Ultimately, we decide on the most likely culprit: rain. August has been a month of extraordinary downpours – one of the wettest months on record. Deluges of rain could have filled the pond beyond the brim, sending powerful surges of water over the dam until it crumbled, draining the pond into the surrounding valley.
We stand in the wreckage wondering about the beavers. My husband thinks they must have abandoned the pond before the dam broke. He thinks too many people and dogs on the trail finally pushed them away. If they’d still been here, they would have kept the dam in better shape, shoring and re-shoring any soft spots. To him, beavers are the ultimate engineers, indomitable in their command of their domain. Earlier in the summer, we’d spent a week at a remote cabin where the work of beavers had covered the access trail with a deep, uncrossable pond, and we’d used the beaver dam as our bridge to come and go. Every evening, the beavers came to inspect the damage we’d done, and every morning we noticed new reinforcements of branches, mud, leaves and grass in our footholds. My husband reasons that if beavers wanted to keep the pond, they could have.
I’m not so sure. To me, beavers are as vulnerable as any creature to catastrophic circumstances. Even the hardiest beavers can’t foresee extreme events. The floods of August fell beyond their wildest expectations, and for once in their long, busy lives, they were unprepared.
In all our prior visits to the beaver pond, we never saw the beavers. But we saw their two large house mounds grow in the middle of the pond. And we saw their handiwork in the chewed shrubs on the surrounding tundra and in smaller ponds and dams across the valley. Even today, a beaver dam still rises a half-mile farther up the trail. The beavers are still here, we assure ourselves. They’ll relocate and do just fine, we tell ourselves. They’re beavers, after all.
But the image of the drained beaver pond stays with me, with its reminder that even the sturdy landmarks of our lives are not invincible, especially now that human activities have rendered predictable rules of nature relics of the past. Unlike the beavers, as humans we can look beyond the sheltered valley and see the warning signs of coming events, and they are everywhere.
Missing fish in major rivers have devastated communities that have relied on them for generations. Eroding coastlines and riverbanks have forced many to witness the disappearance of their land. Across the country and globe, droughts and fires, hurricanes and floods, have grown more intense and threatening with each season. And the evidence points to us.
Do we accept the new reality and take steps to preserve ourselves, like my husband thinks the beavers would do? Or do we carry on as we always have and let catastrophes sweep us away? Do we make the changes we still have the opportunity to make, and work harder to protect our future? Or do we keep pretending that there’s nothing going on that we need to do anything about?
Eventually, my husband and I leave the empty pond behind and continue up the valley. Even with questions about the survival of the natural world fresh in mind, it’s hard to dwell on anything but the splendor in front of me. My thoughts return quickly to the colorful slopes and peaks, the aqua thread of the river, the rich aromas of fall. My focus shifts smoothly from calamity back to calm. As though the big picture – the enormity of what’s at stake – is too hard to grasp, and the challenge of doing anything meaningful too uncomfortable to face.
It’s then I realize that my husband is probably right about why the beaver pond collapsed: abandonment. If humans wanted to keep this beautiful, sustaining world we live in, we could.
Instead, with full knowledge of the risks, and ample ways to mend the damage, we continue in our old patterns and comforts, and wait for it to break.