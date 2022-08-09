Kelly Tshibaka

Kelly Tshibaka

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, a long-time federal bureaucrat, often boasts that “I’m an anti-swamp bureaucracy whisperer.”

The whisperer held several federal jobs in Washington, D.C. until Gov. Mike Dunleavy hired her for $141,000 and created a new $139,000 state job for her husband as “assistant commissioner” of education. The state paid $81,000 to move them to Alaska in 2019.

Screen+Shot+2022-07-29+at+11.30.00+AM.png


Tags

Load comments