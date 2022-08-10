220804-F-TE518-1012.jpg

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to Airmen during an all-call at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 4, 2022. Bass met with members assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command and other tenant units to discuss the Air Force's mission, vision and priorities during her visit to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (AFNS) — Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass arrived on the MacDill Air Force Base’s flight line where she was welcomed by Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, Aug. 3-4.

Bass held an all-call for members of MacDill AFB and the base’s tenant units and toured the base to witness the 6th ARW Airmen executing the mission.



