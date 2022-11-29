221122-D-TT977-0085.jpeg

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with his Peoples Republic of China counterpart Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe in Siem Reap, Cambodia, Nov. 22, 2022. Secretary Austin’s visit to the Southeast Asia  to participate in the 9th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus, alongside the ten ASEAN member states and eight dialogue partners. (DoD photos by Chad J. McNeeley)

 Chad J. McNeeley




The 2022 China Military Power Report lays out the challenges facing the United States military as it works to manage relations with the emerging superpower.

The report, released Tuesday, calls the Peoples’ Republic of China “the most consequential and systemic challenge to our national security and to a free and open international system.”



