As many Alaskans return to hunker-down mode and forgo traditional holiday celebrations, Recover Alaska is offering an alternative way to celebrate Thanksgiving from home with the Sober Gratitude Lounge, filled with access to pandemic-friendly resources, activities and more.
“If there is one thing this year has taught us, it’s to be thankful for what we have,” said Tiffany Hall, executive director of Recover Alaska. “Rather than feeling ‘stuck’ at home without our friends and loved ones this Thanksgiving, we created the Sober Gratitude Lounge to give Alaskans a mental break. It’s a new space to go with some fun resources and support for everyone, no matter their relationship with alcohol.”
The Sober Gratitude Lounge allows visitors to navigate 12 different touch points featuring heart-warming stories of recovery, tips for throwing a virtual Thanksgiving, and COVID-19 resources including the Step Away app designed by University of Alaska Anchorage Professor Patrick Dulin, which helps people manage and understand their relationship with alcohol. The lounge will be live on the Recover Alaska website through the end of November.
For more information about upcoming events and how to participate, visit RecoverAlaska.org or check Recover Alaska’s Facebook page.