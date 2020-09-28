Update at 5:15 PM:
At 11:07 AM on September 28, 2020, Anchorage Police responded to reports of a shot being fired. Initial indications are that 28-year-old Casey D. Mayer got into some type of altercation with at least one other person in the area of Blackberry and Dimond. During that interaction Mayer fired his handgun. There were no injuries and Mayer left the area. Officers were able to locate Mayer in the area of Noble Circle and Dimond Boulevard where a foot chase ensued. Mayer ran between two houses on Noble Circle and hid there amongst some trees and a sheet of plywood.
When patrol officers were unable to talk Mayer out, SWAT responded to the scene. Negotiators began a conversation with Mayer who eventually gave up and was taken into custody without incident at 2:47 PM. Mayer is currently being interviewed by detectives at the Anchorage Police Department; after the interview Mayer will be remanded at the Anchorage Jail on an existing felony Parole Violation warrant for the original charges of Misconduct Involving a Weapon III and Vehicle Theft I.
Update at 2:50 PM:
The suspect has been taken into custody without incident. Police will still be on scene while the area is processed. Thank you for your cooperation.
Update at 12:50 PM:
SWAT has responded to the scene at Dimond Bl and Noble Ci. Officers will make contact with any nearby residents who will need to temporarily vacate their homes. Depending on the actions of the suspect, our response may include a variety of tools and tactics used to apprehend them. This could include the possibility of deploying gas; nearby citizens with respiratory illnesses/sensitivities should remain inside and make sure doors and windows are closed. We appreciate your cooperation during our response and we will keep you informed of any new developments.
Original:
Anchorage Police are conducting a shots-fired investigation wherein no injuries have been reported. There will be a large police presence in the area of Dimond and Noble during this time.
Please follow officers’ instructions if you are on the area. If you don’t need to be in the vicinity, please avoid it and seek alternative routes until further notice.
We ask the public and the media to refrain from posting/publishing photos and/or video of the scene until the situation is over. Showing tactical positions and movements in these types of situations can put the public and officers’ safety at risk.
We appreciate the community's cooperation and understanding during our response and we will keep you informed of any new developments.