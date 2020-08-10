Update at 1:45 PM: The suspect has been taken into custody without incident. 15th Avenue is open. Fairbanks Street will be re-opened once SWAT has cleared the scene. Thank you for your cooperation.
Original:
At 10:26 AM on August 10, 2020, Anchorage Police responded to the Black Angus Inn at 1430 Gambell Street in reference to a disturbance with a knife. Police made contact with an adult male victim; he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has barricaded himself inside of a hotel room and has refused to communicate with police. SWAT has responded to the location.
Depending on the actions of the suspect, our response may include a variety of tools and tactics used to apprehend him. This could include the possibility of deploying gas; nearby citizens with respiratory illnesses/sensitivities should remain inside and make sure doors and windows are closed.
15th Avenue will be closed between Fairbanks and Gambell and Fairbanks will be closed between 14th and 15th. Please follow officers’ instructions if you are in the area. If you don’t need to be in the vicinity, avoid it and seek alternative routes until further notice.
We ask the public and the media to refrain from posting/publishing photos and/or video of the scene until the situation is over. Showing tactical positions and movements in these types of situations can put the public and officers’ safety at risk.