At 11:38 PM on August 24, 2020, Anchorage Police responded to Carrs in Eagle River in reference to a robbery. Initial indications are that two males, who were wearing masks, entered the store and made contact with one of the employees who was working at one of the check-out stands. One of the suspects produced a handgun, pointed it at the employee, and demanded money. After the employee emptied the register’s till, the suspects ordered her to go to the cash register at the Customer Service Desk and open that register as well, which she did. After the employee emptied the second register, the suspects walked over to the locked tobacco cabinet, forced it open, and stole cigars. The two suspects fled the area on foot; there were no injuries.
It was determined that approximately an hour before the Eagle River Robbery, a similar robbery occurred at the Valley Country Store in Palmer. Two men in ski masks entered, pointed handguns at the clerk and stole money and items. The Alaska State Troopers (AST) responded. As a result of the joint investigation, detectives were able to identify three suspects involved in the robberies: Sephan Allen, Garrett Gantner, and a juvenile.
On August 27th members of the Investigative Support Unit (ISU) received information regarding the whereabouts 19-year-old Sephan J. Allen. Officers located Sephan driving in an Eagle River residential neighborhood. ISU conducted a traffic stop on the car and took Sephan into custody. After being questioned by detectives at the Anchorage Police Department, Sephan was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on his felony warrant for the charges of Robbery I and Assault III.
On August 28th our law enforcement partners at the Alaska State Troopers Criminal Suppression Unit (CSU) came into contact with 18-year-old Garrett R. Gantner and took him into custody. Gantner was transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives; he was subsequently remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Robbery I, Assault III, and Theft III for his role in a robbery that occurred at the Valley Country Store.
On August 29th the juvenile suspect contacted Anchorage Police and stated he wanted to turn himself in. Patrol officers responded to his residence and took him into custody without incident. After being interviewed at the Anchorage Police Department by detectives, he was remanded at the McLaughlin Youth Center. Charges were forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Detectives believe the suspects may have been involved in multiple armed robbery investigations between Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley during the last few weeks. Additional charges and arrests are possible as the investigations continue.
This is a joint investigation involving our partners with the Alaska State Troopers (AST) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).