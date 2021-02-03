At 3:59 PM on October 25, 2020, a silver 2008 Volvo was reported as stolen to APD. The vehicle was parked outside of a residence on the 2800-block of W International Airport Road at the time it was taken.
At 3:17 PM on February 2, 2021, a citizen called Police Dispatch to report a prowler in the Eagle River Fred Meyer parking lot. The caller stated an adult male was opening car doors and stealing things from the vehicles that were unlocked. While on the phone with the dispatcher, the citizen stated the suspect was leaving the area in a Volvo. The citizen caller followed at a safe distance and gave location updates to Dispatch as they travelled on the Glenn Highway towards Anchorage.
Officers were able to catch up to the Volvo and conduct a traffic stop at 5th Avenue and Karluk Street. The officers interviewed both the driver, 44-year-old Terrell L. T. Small, and the adult male passenger. Small was found to have items in his possession that belonged to other people; it appears those items came from vehicles parked at Fred Meyer. Small was charged with Vehicle Tampering and Theft. The passenger was not charged.
The stolen vehicle portion of the incident is still under investigation and no charges related to the theft of the Volvo have been filed at this time.
If you see something, say something. APD is grateful to the citizen who witnessed the theft in Eagle River, took the time to call police, and safely followed the suspect until officers could respond.