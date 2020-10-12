At 2:44am on October 11, 2020, Anchorage Police responded to the Hotel Captain Cook in reference to shots fired. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gun shots from a party on the 9th floor. Initial indications were that a party involving several people turned into a physical altercation with one man discharging a weapon. Officers arrived and found bullet holes in the floor, ceiling, and walls in rooms on the 9thfloor. No one was injured from the gun shots.
Officers received reports that a man matching the subject’s description was outside on 5th and K. They discovered 32 year old Tate E. Swanson, who had a visible injury to his nose and appeared to be intoxicated. The officer noticed a firearm inside the front of Swanson’s waistband and instructed him to drop the handgun onto the ground. Swanson cooperated and was then apprehended by the officer without incident. He was transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives and was then driven to the Anchorage Jail.
Swanson was arrested for two counts of Misconduct Involving a Weapon I, one count of Misconduct Involving a Weapon IIII, Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Mischief III.