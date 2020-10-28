Update on 10/28/20 at 8:45 AM:
During the course of the homicide investigation, it has been discovered that multiple people contaminated and/or manipulated the scene of the crime. As such, APD Homicide Detectives obtained arrest warrants on October 26th for two people. One was for 34-year-old Shannelle M. Macpherson for five counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence. The other was for 48-year-old Sean S. Smith for the charges of Misconduct Involving a Weapon and Tampering with Evidence. Both were arrested on those warrants the same day.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be forthcoming.
Update 10/23/20 10:45 AM:
Next of kin procedures are complete. The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Duane Fields.
Original 10/22/20 1:00 AM:
On 10/21/20 around 10:22 p.m., Dispatch received a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Spenard Road. Officers with the Patrol Division arrived and found an adult male deceased inside the Chelsea Inn Hotel (3836 Spenard Road). He had trauma to his upper body.
There will be a large police presence in the area as the investigation continues. No roads are closed at this time. If you are in the area, please follow officer’s instructions.
If you have any information about this investigation, including surveillance video, please call Dispatch at 311 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.