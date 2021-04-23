Message sent via Nixle | Go to nixle.com | Unsubscribe
Agency Logo
Friday April 23, 2021, 8:20 AM
Anchorage Police Department
Community: Update: Dustin Perry indicted in homicide investigation; 1700blk E. 59th Avenue
Dear Matt Tunseth,
Update---4/23/21---8:20 a.m.:
From the Alaska Department of Law:
April 23, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – On April 22, 2021, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 29-year-old Dustin Allen Perry (“Perry”) for killing Clayton Martinelli on April 5, 2021, outside of a Midtown four-plex. Perry was indicted on one count of murder in the first degree and one count of murder in the second degree. Perry was also charged with misconduct involving weapons in the fourth degree and three counts of violating conditions of release for misdemeanor charges.
The violating conditions of release charges stem from three separate Municipality of Anchorage (“Municipality”) cases where Perry was released on bail. In case no. 3AN-18-00727CR, the Municipality charged Perry with assault. In 3AN-20-00038CR, the Municipality charged Perry with disobeying a lawful order of a public officer, resisting arrest and violating conditions of release. In 3AN-20-06712CR, the Municipality initially charged Perry with assault, disorderly conduct and three counts of violating conditions of release.
If convicted at trial, the Perry face sentences of up to 99 years’ imprisonment for each of the murder charges, up to 1 year for misconduct involving weapons charge and up to 90 days for each of the violating conditions of release charges.
These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Perry is currently in the custody with the Department of Corrections. Perry will be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on April 26, 2021.
Update--4/6/21--8:51 AM
Correction-The victim's name is Clayton Martinelli.
Update—4/06/21—8:27 AM
The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Clayton Martinell. Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Update--04/05/21--7:35 PM
The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Dustin Perry. Perry faces charges for Murder II and multiple charges of violating conditions of his release.
Original--04/05/21--5:45 AM
On 04/05/21 at 3:40 AM, Officers with the Patrol Division responded to the 1700-block of E 59th Avenue in reference to a disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers located one adult male victim outside shot in the upper body. He was declared deceased at the scene. The circumstances are under investigation, but this case is being investigated as a homicide. The APD Crime Scene Team and Detectives have responded and will be conducting a thorough investigation.
Detectives believe they have made contact with everyone involved. This appears to be an isolated incident and no one is outstanding.
Officers will be in the area for an extended period of time. There are no road closures.
Anyone with surveillance footage from the area or other information regarding this investigation who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To leave an anonymous tip, please contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com
The victim's identity will be released pending next-of-kin procedures.