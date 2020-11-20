Update---11/20/20---10:50 a.m.:
While reviewing surveillance video, officers with the Traffic Unit noticed suspicious activity involving a 2007 blue Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2010 white Toyota Tundra in the area of Dimond Boulevard and Minnesota Drive. It appeared that someone inside the Tundra fired a weapon at the Tahoe. The driver of the Tundra left area on Minnesota Drive and the driver of the Tahoe crashed into the traffic pole on Dimond Boulevard. Officers with the Patrol Division found suspicious injuries believed to be a gunshot wound on the driver of the Tahoe. The Crime Scene Team and Homicide Unit were notified and responded to the scene.
The investigation found that the driver of the Tundra fired a weapon multiple times at the driver of the Tahoe on Dimond between Arctic Boulevard and Minnesota Drive. The Tahoe then crashed into a light pole as Tundra fled the scene.
The suspect was located, taken into custody, questioned by detectives, arrested and transported to jail. He’s been identified as Patrick Tauanuu (45-years-old). He faces charges including Murder 1 and Murder 2.
Detectives determined this to be an isolated incident as the suspect and the victim were involved in a domestic dispute.
The case has been reclassified as a homicide investigation.
Update---11/19/20---5:25 PM:
All lanes of Arctic Blvd/Dimond Blvd & Minnesota Dr/Dimond Blvd are now open. Thank you for your patience.
Update---11/19/20---10:25a.m.:
Officers have closed Arctic Boulevard and Dimond Boulevard as part of this investigation.
Drivers should use alternate routes.
Update---11/19/20----9:25 a.m.:
This is now a fatal traffic investigation.
The preliminary investigation has found the adult male driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling westbound on Dimond Boulevard and crossed onto the eastbound lanes. The Tahoe then struck a traffic pole. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The intersection will remain closed for an extended period as the investigation continues. Lanes may periodically open during this time. Drivers should use alternate routes.
Original---11/19/20---8:32 a.m.:
Officers are on the scene of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Dimond/Minnesota. Please avoid the area.