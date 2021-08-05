At 7:05 AM on August 5, 2021, Anchorage Police Dispatch received a REDDI call from a citizen who stated the driver of a red Ford pickup had run a red light at the Tudor/Elmore intersection and then pulled into a business parking lot while speeding. Officers responded and searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.
Almost one hour later, at 8:01 AM, the same citizen called back and stated the suspect vehicle was parked at Holiday Gas located at Tudor/Wright. The citizen stated the vehicle’s doors were all open and the driver was walking around both inside the convenience store and outside in the parking lot.
Officers responded and located 41-year-old Timothy D. Myland who was sitting inside of a trash can next to the gas pumps. A gas station employee contacted the officers, described Myland’s behavior which included harassing customers, and asked that Myland be trespassed from the property. When Myland saw the two officers approaching him, he threw trash at the officers before climbing out. When the officers attempted to apply the handcuffs, Myland began physically fighting which caused all three of them to fall to the ground. During the struggle Myland struck both officers in the face causing visible injuries to one of them. Backup officers arrived and they were forced to place Myland into full restraints as he continued to be both verbally and physically combative and non-compliant.
While Myland was being driven to the Anchorage Jail he made several threats in regards to killing APD officers. Once they were at the jail, it took multiple APD officers and Correctional Officers to place Myland on a gurney and escort him into the booking area. Ultimately Myland was remanded on the charges of Assault II, two counts of Assault IV, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Mischief III.
More charges may be forthcoming depending on the results of toxicology tests.
REDDI – Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately by calling 9-1-1. APD is grateful to the citizen who witnessed the reckless driving behavior and swiftly contacted authorities.