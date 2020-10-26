At 10:49 PM on October 23, 2020, Anchorage Police responded to the 300 block of Boniface Pkwy in regards to a citizen being pulled over by someone who was impersonating a police officer . The complainant said that they were driving down Boniface and, as they attempted to turn, another vehicle sped up and nearly hit their car. The driver pulled off to the side and that’s when the vehicle, driven by 35 year old Matthew McKenzie, activated red and blue lights on their vehicle’s dash. Thinking that it was an Officer, they complied and pulled off the road. The two got into a verbal argument and the complainant questioned the suspect on if they were, in fact, an actual Officer.
Officers responded to the scene and the initial investigation concluded that McKenzie did , in fact, have red and blue strobe lights in his vehicle and that he is not a Police Officer.
McKenzie was charged with Impersonating a Public Servant.