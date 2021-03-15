At 5:29 PM on March 14, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to Home Depot at 515 E Tudor Road regarding a robbery involving scissors. The complainant had given the APD Dispatcher the suspect’s physical description, and further stated the suspect had left on foot.
An arriving officer saw a male, matching the suspect's description, walking eastbound on Tudor Road towards Juneau Street. The officer activated his patrol vehicle's emergency lights and pulled up on the male. The male attempted to get over a snowbank but was stopped by the officer. The man initially refused to identify himself but eventually stated who he was.
29-year-old Terry A. Rogers JR was detained and subsequently confirmed as the suspect. Rogers was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Robbery II and Assault III.
Initial indications are that Home Depot Loss Prevention (LP) saw Rogers trying to cut security tags off of merchandise with a pair of scissors. The LP confronted Rogers who dropped the merchandise and then thrust the scissors towards the LP which put the LP in fear of being injured. Afterwards Rogers ran out of the store. There were no injuries.