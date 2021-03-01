At 12:13 PM on February 25, 2021, a citizen called APD to report they had just seen the driver of a white Dodge Ram hit two parked vehicles as the Dodge was being driven out of an apartment complex parking lot on the 10000-block of William Jones Circle.
At 12:17 PM another citizen called APD Dispatch to report a white Dodge Ram that was weaving between lanes and had run a red light at C Street and Dimond Boulevard. The caller stated the Dodge’s driver ran over a snow berm and then turned onto Foxridge Way.
Officers responded and located the Dodge on Foxridge Way. The Dodge was partially in the middle of the roadway and was backed up into a parked commercial van. Contact was made with the driver and sole occupant of the Dodge, 63-year-old Benjamin M. Phillips, who showed several signs of intoxication. Officers attempted to conduct Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) but had to stop when Phillips’ level of intoxication prevented him from performing the tests safely. The decision was made to charge Phillips with Operating under the Influence.
Once they arrived at the Anchorage Jail for further processing, Phillips provided a breath sample showing his breath alcohol concentration was more than three and a half times the legal limit. Phillips was remanded on the charges of OUI, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, and Operation in Careless/Reckless/Negligent Manner.
There were no injuries. APD is grateful to all of the citizens who witnessed Phillips’ dangerous driving behavior and immediately reported it by calling 9-1-1