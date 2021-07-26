At 8:56 PM on July 24, 2021, the Anchorage Police Department and Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire inside Roscoe’s Catfish and BBQ at 120 E 6th Avenue. While AFD was extinguishing the fire, they were approached by a male who had non-life-threatening injuries to his upper body. The male was transported to the hospital by medics for evaluation and treatment. AFD relayed that information to APD. The male AFD transported was later identified as 21-year-old Matthew C. Wooten.
Initial indications are that Wooten approached the area of the restaurant on foot. On the south side of the restaurant, Wooten located a green cable box owned by the Municipality of Anchorage. Wooten used physical force to break the lid off of the box and then he tampered with the wiring inside. Wooten then approached an unoccupied motorhome parked behind the restaurant. Wooten crawled on top of the motor home, vandalized it, and then entered the motorhome and caused damage inside as well. Wooten also broke the window out of a pickup truck parked next to the motorhome, entered it, and damaged the ignition.
Wooten used a chair to break a large hole through the front window of the restaurant. Wooten entered the building, caused additional damage, and started a fire before exiting.
Officers made contact with Wooten at the hospital. After being medically cleared, Wooten was transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives. Wooten was subsequently remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Burglary II, Arson II, Four counts of Criminal Mischief III, and two counts of Criminal Mischief V. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.