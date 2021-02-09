Community: Yasen Taha facing several charges after ramming police cars while impaired.
At 1:01 AM on February 9, 2021, a citizen called APD Dispatch to report a male passed out in a vehicle who wouldn’t wake up. Officers responded to the intersection of Tanglewood Place and Milky Way Drive and located 31-year-old Yasen I. Taha slumped over the wheel inside of a running white Ford F150. Officers blocked in the truck with their patrol vehicles and then approached the cab of the Ford. After waking up Taha, they spoke briefly and then Taha handed an ID card to one of the officers. As that officer was conducting a computer check on the ID, the second officer stayed next to the Ford. The officer witnessed Taha begin to look and move around. The officer, who was standing on the passenger side, instructed Taha to unlock the passenger door. Taha did not comply; he grabbed the steering wheel and stepped on the gas pedal. Taha at first hit the patrol vehicle parked behind him, and then he struck the patrol vehicle in front of him. The second officer returned to his vehicle and both he and the first officer were able to keep Taha’s Ford pinned in with the police cars. When Taha realized he could not ram his way out, he fled on foot.
The officers gave chase and caught up with Taha relatively quickly. Taha resisted during the handcuffing process. Once he had been detained, Taha was escorted to a patrol car. Shortly thereafter it was determined the ID Taha had provided to the first officer was not his own. A third officer arrived and was able to positively identify Taha. A computer check revealed that Taha had two outstanding warrants, one felony and one misdemeanor.
During the officers’ contact with Taha, they noticed signs of impairment. They also saw drug paraphernalia lying in plain sight inside the Ford pickup. Once Taha was transported to the Anchorage Jail, officers attempted to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) but Taha refused to participate. Instead, Taha threw a plastic baggie into the trashcan. The baggie contained a substance that field-tested positive for meth. Taha did provide a breath sample which showed no alcohol in his system. Subsequent to a search warrant being obtained, Taha’s blood was drawn.
Yasen Taha was remanded on his two warrants. He was additionally charged with Resisting, False Information, three counts of Criminal Mischief III, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV, Operating under the Influence, and Fail to Stop II.