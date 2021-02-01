At 5:04 PM on January 31, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to a robbery involving a knife at Walmart on the Old Seward Highway. It was reported that the suspect had left the area on foot; his description was aired over the radio. One of the responding officers advised she saw someone matching the description at 82nd Avenue and the Old Seward Highway. When the suspect noticed the patrol vehicles, he began to run. Eventually 33-year-old Jesse R. Rogers reduced his speed to a walk, and then slowly complied with officers’ instructions. He was taken into custody without incident.
A computer check revealed that Rogers was on probation. Probations was contacted and they relayed that Rogers had two open felony cases. Jesse Rogers was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Robbery I, Assault III, Theft IV, and two counts of Violate Conditions of Release for a Felony.
Initial indications are that a Walmart greeter heard a clanging noise as Rogers was passing by him with a shopping cart full of items he had stolen from the store. The greeter did not say anything to Rogers, but Rogers verbally threatened the greeter with physical harm, and that is when the greeter realized the noise he had heard was Rogers hitting a knife against the cart he was pushing. This action by Rogers put the employee in fear for his safety.
Rogers had stolen a duffle bag from inside Walmart, and filled it with several more items he had not paid for. Once Rogers pushed the shopping cart outside, he grabbed the bag from the cart and left the area on foot. While Rogers was running from the police, he abandoned the bag in a nearby gas station parking lot. The bag and all of its contents were recovered. There were no injuries.