At 4:01 PM on February 16, 2021, Anchorage Police Dispatch received a call from an adult male in Eagle River who stated another adult male had pointed a sawed-off shotgun at him. The caller stated that he was in his own GMC truck, the suspect was in his own white van, and that the suspect was following the caller in traffic.
Officers responded to the area and located the two vehicles turning onto W. Skyline Drive from E. Eagle River Loop Road. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver of the van was detained while officers could ascertain what had happened.
Initial indications are that 51-year-old Lonny S. Deheer and the victim got into some type of disagreement over tools and other personal property. During the conversation in the parking lot of an Eagle River business, Deheer brandished the shotgun at the victim which put the victim in immediate fear of being harmed. The victim drove away in his pickup; Deheer followed in his van, and that is when the victim called police for help.
Lonny Deheer was remanded at the Anchorage Jail for Assault III. There were no injuries.