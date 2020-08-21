On 8/21/20 around 8:10 a.m., Dispatch received a report of an adult female threatened by two juveniles with a gun in the parking lot of Inlet View Elementary School (1219 North N Street). The victim was not injured. The suspects fled on foot. Multiple officers rapidly responded to the scene and saturated the area to search for the suspects. Both suspects were located in the area, taken into custody and arrested. Charges were forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
This was a multi-unit investigation involving officers with the Patrol Division and officers with the School Resource Officer (SRO) Unit.