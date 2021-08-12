At 1:39 AM on August 12, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the McDonalds parking lot located at 800 W Northern Lights Boulevard in reference to an assault. Initial indications are that 27-year-old Joshua A. Godwin was in the parking lot harassing customers, and otherwise causing disturbances, with the restaurant’s patrons for several minutes. Eventually Godwin made contact with an adult male customer in the lot, some type of interaction between the two occurred, and then Godwin attacked the adult male by knocking him to the ground and then continuing to physically assault the victim as the victim was lying in the lot.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Arriving officers made contact with Godwin who was walking in the area of W 27th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard. Godwin was taken into custody and transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives. Afterwards Godwin was remanded at the Anchorage Jail and charged with Assault I, Assault II, and Assault III.
While the motive for the altercation is still under investigation, there is no indication that the victim and suspect knew one another prior to the assault.