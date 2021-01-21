At 1:59 PM on January 19, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to Carrs at 1340 Gambell Street in reference to a robbery involving a knife. Initial indications are that a Carrs employee confronted 37-year-old James S. V. Pearce when he saw Pearce conceal items on his person inside the store. In response, Pearce pulled out a large knife and verbally threatened the employee with it. This action by Pearce caused the employee to back away out of fear of being harmed.
Upon arrival an officer saw Pearce walking eastbound on E 13th Avenue near Ingra Street. That officer began giving Pearce commands while calling for backup units. Initially Pearce was compliant. Once other officers arrived, Pearce became belligerent and verbally challenged the officers to shoot him. Moments later Pearce began following commands and was taken into custody without further incident.
During the pat search of Pearce, a large butcher style knife was recovered along with the items stolen from the grocery store. James Pearce was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Robbery I and Assault III. There were no injuries.