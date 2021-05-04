On November 17, 2017, a handgun was reported as stolen to APD. The owner believed the gun had been taken from the glovebox of his parked vehicle.
At 10:30 PM on May 3, 2021, APD Dispatch received a call regarding a loud argument being heard from a residence on the 6400-block of E 8th Avenue. Prior to police arriving on scene, it was reported that a gunshot had been heard coming from the same home.
Initial indications are that 51-year-old George T. Harley JR got into a physical altercation with an adult male outside of the residence. During the altercation Harley struck the victim in the head with a handgun and then Harley fired the handgun into the ground (no one was struck by the bullet). Out of fear, the victim fled inside the home. When officers arrived on scene, they saw Harley attempting to discard the gun by hiding it in a trashcan. Officers detained Harley. During the pat search a baggie of meth was recovered from Harley’s person.
A computer check confirmed Harley is a convicted felon and therefore not allowed to be in possession of a handgun. Additionally, the handgun he had fired was found to be the same one stolen in 2017.
Harley was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession, Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV – Firing Recklessly, Theft II, Assault III, Hindering Prosecution I, and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V.
The victim had visible injuries and was evaluated by medics at the scene. While the reason for the altercation is still under investigation, it appears the suspect and victim were acquainted.