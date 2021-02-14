At 3:12 AM on January 18, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to a business parking lot on the 1100-block of W 8th Avenue in reference to someone being shot. The caller stated a vehicle left the area immediately after the shots were fired. Officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound to the lower body. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening wound.
Initial indications are that the victim was outside the business when 33-year-old Hardy F. Muasau and 31-year-old Iese Gali JR arrived in a vehicle. The three were acquainted with one another; they got into a verbal altercation which turned physical. During the scuffle, Muasau produced a weapon and shot the victim. Immediately afterwards Muasau and Gali got back into their vehicle and left the scene.
After conducting a thorough investigation, APD Robbery Assault Detectives obtained a felony arrest warrant for Muasau for the charges of Assault I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III, Assault IV, and Reckless Endangerment. They obtained a felony arrest warrant for Gali for the charges of Assault I, Assault IV, and Reckless Endangerment.
At 8:11 PM on January 25, 2021, swing-shift patrol officers responded to the 300-block of Cherry Street in reference to an adult male who was standing outside and yelling. Anchorage Police arrived and made contact with the male who was identified as Gali. Gali was subsequently remanded at the Anchorage Jail on his warrant.
At 3:51 PM on February 10th, officers assigned to the Investigative Support Unit (ISU) located Muasau; he was a passenger in a Plymouth minivan. ISU officers conducted a traffic stop on the van at International Airport Road and C Street. Muasau was compliant and taken into custody. He was transported to the Anchorage Police Department to be questioned by detectives. Afterwards Muasau was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the felony warrant.