APD Case 21-3531:
At 2:44 PM on February 1, 2021, a white 2005 Chevy Silverado was reported as stolen to APD. The vehicle was parked outside of a residence on the 6000-block of Chevigny Street at the time it was taken.
At 11:38 PM on February 7th, a mid-shift patrol officer saw the vehicle parked outside of a business on the 3500-block of Minnesota Drive. Initially the truck appeared to be unoccupied, but after officers blocked in the Chevy with their patrol vehicles, they saw a male lying down on the front seats. The officers gave 27-year-old Timothy M. Miller commands which were followed without incident. Miller was detained and transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives. Afterwards Miller was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Vehicle Theft I and Theft II.
APD Case 21-4210:
At 9:50 PM on February 6, 2021, a blue 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup was reported as stolen to APD. The vehicle was parked on the 600-block of E 5th Avenue at the time it was taken.
At 2:53 AM on February 7th, a mid-shift patrol officer saw the stolen vehicle parked and running near E 8th Avenue and Klevin Street; a male was asleep in the driver’s seat. After blocking in the Dodge with their patrol vehicles, officers attempted to call the male out. The man did not wake up until officers turned on their emergency sirens. Once the male woke up, he followed commands and was taken into custody without incident. During the pat search of 20-year-old Guguk Turuk, ID and credit cards were found on his person that belonged to other people.
Turuk was transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives. Afterwards Turuk was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, and Theft II – Access Device.
APD Case 21-4129:
At 12:12 AM on February 6, 2021, a black 2021 Kia Sedona was reported as stolen to APD. The vehicle was parked outside of a hotel on the 5000-block of A Street at the time it was taken. The day before the vehicle was stolen, the owner’s purse was stolen out of the same car. That purse contained a key to the vehicle along with ID and credit cards.
Just a few hours later, at 2:58 AM, a mid-shift officer spotted the stolen Kia parked outside a residence on the 3100-block of Cheechako Street; three males and one female were inside the vehicle. Once backup units arrived, officers began giving the suspects instructions. All four were detained and transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives. The driver was identified as 29-year-old Evalu Moti, and the front seat passenger was identified as 35-year-old Malelega M. Moevao
After the interviews the two backseat passengers were released without being charged. Malelega Moevao was remanded at Hiland Correctional on the charges of Vehicle Theft I and Theft I.
Evalu Moti was under pretrial supervision. An officer contacted Pretrial and was told that Moti had Conditions of Release for an open felony case. Moti was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Vehicle Theft I, Theft I, and Violate Conditions of Release for a Felony.
APD Cases 21-4080 and 21-4086:
At 5:28 PM on February 5, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to a residence on the 100-block of Rusty Allen Place in reference to a disturbance. The caller stated 21-year-old Caitlin N. Conwell arrived at the home in a white 2013 Chevy Malibu. The caller stated Conwell had come over for a birthday party, but almost immediately got into an altercation with a family member. The caller further stated they knew the Chevy Conwell had arrived in was stolen but not yet reported to police.
When officers arrived in the area, they saw Conwell walking nearby on Turpin Street. Conwell complied with the officer’s instructions and was taken into custody. She was subsequently transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives.
Through the investigation it was determined that Conwell had gone to a different family member’s home on February 4th to babysit. When the child’s parent returned home, another family member was watching the juvenile and Conwell was gone along with the Chevy which belonged to the homeowner.
Conwell was remanded at Hiland Correctional. She was charged with Vehicle Theft I and Theft II in regards to the Chevy Malibu, and she was charged with Domestic Violence Assault for the injuries she caused during the disturbance with a family member at the home on Rusty Allen Place.