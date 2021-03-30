At 2:15 AM on March 28, 2021, a patrol sergeant and a mid-shift patrol officer were in a parking lot located at 84th Avenue and Jewel Lake when they heard a vehicle approaching from the south on Jewel Lake. As the Chevy Silverado pickup continued travelling north down the roadway, the officers heard several shots get fired from the pickup; they also saw the muzzle flashes.
The officers followed the suspect vehicle from a distance until backup units could arrive in the area. Once several patrol officers were in place, a high-risk traffic stop was performed on the pickup when it stopped for a red light at the intersection of Raspberry Road and Jewel Lake. All three occupants were detained to include the backseat passenger, 22-year-old Evan A. Enyart; they were all transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning.
Through the investigation it was determined that Enyart had been the one responsible for discharging the weapon. He was also found to be intoxicated. Enyart was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Misconduct Involving a Weapon I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV – Possess While Intoxicated, and Reckless Endangerment.
The other two were not charged. Whether or not Enyart had a specific target when firing the weapon is still under investigation. There were no injuries.